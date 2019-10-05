The Rio de las Trampas Forest Council has been working diligently since the beginning of the year to reestablish the forest stewardship program that was run by the Camino Real Ranger District of Carson National Forest.
Under this program, community members were allotted approximately one-acre blocks that needed to be thinned and could provide firewood and other forest products to our forest dependent communities. Most of the stewardship blocks were within the wildland/urban interface, which worked to protect communities against catastrophic fire, helped restore watersheds and provided economic benefit to the community.
U.S. Forest Service budget constraints have limited that agency’s ability to address crucial forest restoration needs. Recognizing this need, The Nature Conservancy established the Rio Grande Water Fund, a collaborative effort among a group of private and public organizations to restore forested lands in the Rio Grande corridor.
This fund underwrites restoration projects in the northern part of Taos County but wanted to extend work into the Peñasco area and Embudo watershed. After several preliminary meetings were held in late 2018, coordinated by Forest Stewards Guild, it was decided to focus on the 246 forest acres near the village of Las Trampas that had been released under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Under the Rio de Las Trampas Forest Council, permits are issued to leñeros, or woodcutters, to thin one-acre forest plots according to forest restoration prescriptions established by the Camino Real Ranger District. The “leave” trees in the blocks are marked and the leñeros are responsible for cutting all other trees more than three inches in diameter. Not only are they able to use the wood for personal use or to sell, but are paid $300 upon satisfactory completion of the prescribed work.
Then, just as the Forest Council (disclaimer: I’m a member of the council) was ready to accept applications from leñeros, a U.S. District Court Judge in Arizona issued an order to stop all timber activity on five New Mexico forests and one Arizona forest in U.S. Forest Service Region 3 in response to a 2013 lawsuit filed by WildEarth Guardians of Santa Fe over the Mexican spotted owl. Sound familiar? The same environmental group, formerly known as Forest Guardians, filed a similar lawsuit in 1995 that shut down the Region 3 forests for 18 months before a settlement was negotiated.
WildEarth Guardian’s lawsuit specifically claims that the Forest Service has failed to monitor the Mexican spotted owl, listed as a threatened species in 1993, thereby failing to assess its recovery and possible delisting.
It was unclear exactly what timber activities would be included in the injunction, but the timing and possible extent couldn’t be worse: At the height of the fuelwood season, a lawsuit whose claimed purpose is the recovery of the Mexican spotted owl could be shutting down critical forest restoration projects (sponsored under the aegis of other environmental organizations) that also provide critical community forest products. The Camino Real Ranger District stopped the sale of firewood permits Sept. 23, including those for the Rio de Las Trampas Forest Council leñero program.
Fortunately, New Mexico state Rep. Joseph Sanchez acted quickly and met with John Horning, executive director of Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, who agreed to petition the court to exempt firewood permits from the order (“Forest Service resumes firewood permits,” Oct. 2). The Forest Service concurred and the court agreed.
Hopefully, not only firewood areas but badly needed restoration work, such as that underway by the Rio de Las Trampas Forest Council, also will be exempted while this contentious lawsuit works its way through the courts.
Kay Matthews is the editor of La Jicarita, an online journal of environmental politics.