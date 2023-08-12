New Mexico, like the rest of North America, is blessed with abundant wildlife.

What is not known is that it was not always this way. Throughout North America, wildlife populations had plummeted due to unregulated harvest of the animals by settlers, miners and other explorers in the West. New Mexico wildlife populations followed a similar fate. Merriam elk that inhabited the southern part of the state were exterminated by the turn of the century. Elk in the northern mountains were wiped out by market hunters by 1890, and the last Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep was killed in 1902. By 1916, pronghorn antelope, which were originally estimated to have numbered near 200,000, were reduced to 1,700 in 35 small bands.

In 1899, the territorial Legislature set bag limits on deer, antelope and elk. By 1912, the Legislature established what is still known today as the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Like many other states at the time, the Legislature would establish a “user pay” system to provide funding for the department and for wildlife management.

Jeff Young is a lifelong New Mexico and lives with his wife in Sandia Park. He loves all things outdoors.

Recommended for you