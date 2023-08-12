New Mexico, like the rest of North America, is blessed with abundant wildlife.
What is not known is that it was not always this way. Throughout North America, wildlife populations had plummeted due to unregulated harvest of the animals by settlers, miners and other explorers in the West. New Mexico wildlife populations followed a similar fate. Merriam elk that inhabited the southern part of the state were exterminated by the turn of the century. Elk in the northern mountains were wiped out by market hunters by 1890, and the last Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep was killed in 1902. By 1916, pronghorn antelope, which were originally estimated to have numbered near 200,000, were reduced to 1,700 in 35 small bands.
In 1899, the territorial Legislature set bag limits on deer, antelope and elk. By 1912, the Legislature established what is still known today as the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. Like many other states at the time, the Legislature would establish a “user pay” system to provide funding for the department and for wildlife management.
In addition to hunting and fishing licenses that generate funding for wildlife management, the U.S. Congress established the Pittman Robertson Act in 1937 and the Dingell Johnson Act in 1950. These two pieces of legislation were enacted at the request of sportsmen as a self-tax on firearms, ammo, archery and fishing equipment, boats, etc. Since established, these two programs have provided over $7 billion for habitat and wildlife restoration and management.
Since this time, the department has used these funds to purchase places like Cimarron Canyon State Park, La Joya and Bernardo wildlife areas, Heart Bar wildlife area in the Gila Wilderness, stretches along the Pecos River, Hopewell Lake and assisted in the establishment of Fenton Lake in the Jemez Mountains. The Department of Game and Fish also built Fenton, Hopewell, Clayton, Quemado and Eagle Nest lakes, and purchased or leased access along many of New Mexico’s finest waters, including the San Juan River. It improved the dams at McGaffey and San Gregorio. It leased public access to numerous other lakes — Storrie, Morphy, Ramah, Monastery, Power Dam, Green Meadow, Maddox, Bonito, Bill Evans and Bear Canyon among them. All of our waterfowl areas and restoration was established using the funds provided by these sources and with money from the duck stamp waterfowl hunters are required to buy.
New Mexico’s habitat stamp program, funded by sportsmen, has provided $26 million and completed over 2,000 projects since its inception. These projects include establishing water sources, prescribed burns, fisheries restoration, etc.
What are the results? Today New Mexico’s wildlife populations are flourishing and have come back from extinction or the brink of extinction. Our elk populations now flourish with a herd of somewhere between 80,000 and 90,000, generating over $100 million in economic impact. Although mule deer populations around the West continue to struggle, New Mexico’s herd remains a healthy population of somewhere between 70,000 and 90,000. In 1916, there were an estimated 1,700 pronghorn, and today that population is somewhere between 45,000 and 60,000. Thanks to the efforts of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, bighorn sheep populations, both Rocky Mountain and desert sheep, number around 1,800 and 1,100, respectively.
This same story is told throughout North America, as the greatest model of wildlife management the world has ever known has allowed populations and landscapes to flourish. Thanks to the American sportsmen.
Jeff Young is a lifelong New Mexico and lives with his wife in Sandia Park. He loves all things outdoors.