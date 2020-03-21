The discontinuity of Richards Avenue in Santa Fe between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads is a significant historic error by local government (“Is it time to connect Richards Avenue?” Our View, March 15).
Elected officials of both Santa Fe County and the city have been remiss for more than 50 years in not designating proactively adequate north-south and east-west corridors for arterial roads. Had the Santa Fe County Commission designated Richards Avenue an arterial in the 1960s, when adjacent houses were built, we would not have today the need to correct that error.
The city of Santa Fe is studying removal of the discontinuity in Richards Avenue by connection across Arroyo de los Chamisos. Direct connection of both ends, Alternative B in Initial Evaluation of Alternatives Phase “A” Report by the study’s engineers is the only acceptable solution, a no-brainer. Alternatives A, C and doing nothing are totally unacceptable.
However, planning, funding and construction of Alternative B must be done properly and well. The segment of Richards between Rodeo and Cerrillos roads must be built to accommodate heavy traffic and, thereby, induce motorists to use it rather than lesser roads in nearby neighborhoods for travel between the south and north sides of Santa Fe.
Toward that end, the new road must have four vehicle lanes, two bike lanes (serving also as aprons) and at least one sidewalk. With 10-foot vehicle lanes, five-foot bike lanes and three- to four-foot sidewalks, a right of way of at least 60 feet would be required.
A big, expensive design consideration in the project must be humane treatment of neighbors of the new road, especially residences directly on Richards Avenue between Cerrillos Road and Arroyo de los Chamisos. This is a glaring omission to date by engineers in the current study.
To minimize reduced quality of life of those residents, the right of way should be no closer than 75 feet to houses on its western edge; similar separation must apply to its eastern edge. Accomplishing that would require taking six houses and lots on the eastern edge of Richards. In taking those properties, society must treat and compensate those residents fairly and compassionately, including their relocation. It is an expense society must bear to balance improvement of its traffic system with fair treatment of impacted, good members.
The crux of the Richards Avenue problem is growth. Politicians, business persons, economists and demographers worship population and economic growth; the rest of us generally do not.
Growth imposes several negative costs — e.g., those to neighbors of the proposed continuation of Richards Avenue. Pro-growth members of Santa Fe are having their growth at the expense of others.
Growth of Santa Fe necessitates more arterial roads between its north and south sides, and since Richards Avenue has become a main artery to its south, it is realistic for Richards to extend unbroken to and north of Cerrillos Road.
Residents of neighborhoods bounded by Cerrillos Road, Yucca Way, Rodeo Road and Zafarano Drive, understandably and rightly, denounce the traffic, pollution and reduced quality of life Santa Fe’s growth has imposed on their neighborhoods. Society as a whole must attempt reconciliation of quality of life in neighborhoods with effective travel for motorists in growing Santa Fe.
