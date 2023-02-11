It’s happened again.

Late last month, a federal judge dismissed activists’ attempt to stop Interim Storage Partners from building a facility for spent nuclear fuel in Andrews County, Texas.

The ruling was merely the latest in a long string of defeats for the company’s enemies. Just to the west, in Lea County, N.M., Holtec International is seeking to establish a similar project. Its proposal has been plagued by a litany of baseless challenges, too.

D. Dowd Muska is a senior fellow at the Southwest Public Policy Institute, a research institute dedicated to improving the quality of life in the American Southwest by formulating, promoting and defending sound public policy.

