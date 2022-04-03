Sen. Pete Campos, a Democrat from Las Vegas who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling, has been a member of the Senate Finance Committee since 1997 and is also a member of the Legislative Finance, Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy, and Water and Natural Resources committees. A senator from District 8 in Northern New Mexico since 1991, he has served as president of Luna Community College, superintendent of the Las Vegas City Schools and mayor of Santa Rosa.