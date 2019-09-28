Imagine a day without conversation. Suddenly, through no fault of your own, you are thrust into a world where conversations are the exception and not the rule.
For many, that scenario is real and starts the day they enter a nursing home. I do not blame anyone for this situation. Nor do I offer a solution. Rather, my hope is that experts, community leaders and individuals who care about nursing home residents will tackle this under-the-radar and yet serious and complex problem.
My thoughts are shaped by my volunteering as a long-term care ombudsman several years ago at a large nursing home in Las Cruces. For two years, I advocated for residents at the nursing home. Through talking and close observation, I assessed residents’ care and general well-being. If I heard or saw anything, big or small, that seemed problematic, with their permission, I took my concerns directly to the staff to work to get their issues resolved.
It was a wonderful, life-enriching and often inspiring experience. I met many dedicated and caring nursing home staff, especially hardworking nursing assistants. I also encountered and, hopefully, helped many wonderful residents and marveled at their resilience in the face of serious health problems and disabilities.
With time, I became a familiar figure, wandering about, waving and, most importantly, engaging residents in conversation — about their care and about themselves. I didn’t notice it right away, but I gradually realized that I was often the only individual who had the time to regularly engage residents in conversation. The busy staff and nursing assistants chatted often with residents as they provided them with critical daily care. But they did not have the time nor responsibility for leisurely conversations, to share ideas and opinions. While many residents had family and friends who visited frequently and with whom they conversed, many did not.
State and federal laws require that nursing homes ensure that residents’ “quality of life” is maintained and improved. While conversation is not specifically mentioned, I believe that is critical to all residents’ well-being. I believe that conversation provides residents with a welcome respite from all-consuming health-related problems, doctors’ appointments and daily routine.
I visited a former schoolteacher frequently and saw how, the longer we chatted, she became more animated. Her vocabulary and her sentences, as she reminisced about teaching, about parents and students, became more and more detailed and eloquent. She sounded and acted more and more like a teacher, confident and authoritative. She had no recollection of our conversations. But I can see now that, for her, “chatting” was always fresh and pleasurable. She — and I — loved chatting and being in the moment.
The responsibility for caring for patients is huge, and nursing home staffers are attentive to the many needs of residents. But they are primarily caregivers, and while they do communicate frequently, they do not have time for leisurely conversation. One’s entering a nursing home should not affect access to one of life’s most essential and pleasurable activities — one that can do so much to prevent chronic loneliness.
If a solution to this problem is to be found, and it must be, it must emerge from a meaningful conversation of all New Mexican stakeholders, those who have an interest in the well-being of our fellow human beings in nursing homes.
I hope that community leaders, nursing home caregivers, residents and their families, experts and others, will discuss and find a workable and consistent solution to this critical problem so that each New Mexico nursing home resident, current and future, may continue to enjoy a meaningful and engaged life.
Jim Rosenthal, a retired newspaper editor, is a 20-year resident of Las Cruces.