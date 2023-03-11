The New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Council supports House Bill 285, creating an Office of Special Education, that does not actually address the problems that need to be addressed. Rather, the proposal would increase oversight and reporting requirements that will only add to the administrative burden already plaguing New Mexico school districts.
The bill was composed with no meaningful input from school districts. We members of the New Mexico Council of Administrators of Special Education agree that special education in New Mexico needs to improve. This bill is not the answer.
We strongly urge voters to request their legislators vote no on this bill and require the bill be taken back to the table with all parties involved in the building of a new bill that actually addresses all of the root causes behind our educational issues: Special education is severely understaffed and underfunded.
Special education staff are required to perform duties that are well beyond instruction for the same pay as their general education peers. Their responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Addressing severe behaviors, including hitting, kicking, spitting, throwing furniture, etc.
Working with significant mental health needs, as there are few other resources available.
Changing diapers and feeding students up to 22 years old.
Completing all training that general education teachers are required to attend.
Composing individual education plans for up to 35 students (each being a minimum of 35 pages).
Enforcing compliance with federal law regarding implementation of IEPs.
Supporting teachers in training through instruction and the IEP process due to significant shortages of certified staff.
The pay raises for teachers over the last sessions are appreciated. However, none included related service providers (10 more groups of professionals). As a result, districts have had to bear the burden of these costs through ever-shrinking federal budgets. The current proposed bill only mentions exploring differential pay for special educators, not adopting differential pay. The new rule passed in January only increases the responsibilities of these providers, so districts are now required to meet short timelines while short staffed — a recipe for failure. This rule change also occurred with no district administrator involvement and was driven by the DDPC.
We would like to see a bill that proposes changes to licensure requirements, compensation, mentorship and retention as well as providing equitable opportunities for staff who work with students with disabilities.
Christa Kulidge, president of NM CASE, is a 38-year special educator and the current director of Exceptional Programs for Farmington Schools. This piece represents the official view of the organization as a whole. Contributions to the article were also provided by the NM CASE executive board members.