The New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Council supports House Bill 285, creating an Office of Special Education, that does not actually address the problems that need to be addressed. Rather, the proposal would increase oversight and reporting requirements that will only add to the administrative burden already plaguing New Mexico school districts.

The bill was composed with no meaningful input from school districts. We members of the New Mexico Council of Administrators of Special Education agree that special education in New Mexico needs to improve. This bill is not the answer.

We strongly urge voters to request their legislators vote no on this bill and require the bill be taken back to the table with all parties involved in the building of a new bill that actually addresses all of the root causes behind our educational issues: Special education is severely understaffed and underfunded.

Christa Kulidge, president of NM CASE, is a 38-year special educator and the current director of Exceptional Programs for Farmington Schools. This piece represents the official view of the organization as a whole. Contributions to the article were also provided by the NM CASE executive board members.