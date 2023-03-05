New Mexico has the eighth-highest rate of gun deaths in the United States. Guns, not diseases, are now the leading cause of death among American children and firearm death rates are at their highest level in almost three decades, according to research from Everytown for Gun Safety.

A handy gun can make a family quarrel, a spell of depression or a child's curiosity more deadly. And deaths are just the obvious damage from guns. Think of all the families of those killed and the lasting emotional damage to those who have observed gun violence.

We, as Americans, have a right to bear arms. But do we really think it is more important that we all have unlimited use of our guns or that we are safe from the havoc that full access to guns is causing. Maybe it's time to voluntarily restrict some rights so that more of us can be safe from the violence that results from ready access to guns.