When the New Mexico Environment Department grants permits for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, you’d expect to find the first steps of construction projects following. But that is not what we’re seeing. The federal Department of Energy is leapfrogging ahead with their plans to double the size of the underground radioactive waste disposal facility before the permits are granted. The Environment Department's Hazardous Waste Bureau and Ground Water Quality Bureau are letting it happen.
The Department of Energy's construction projects include a new Shaft No. 5 and associated drifts to the west of the existing underground facility. Add to these a Salt Cell No. 5 and a Salt Storage Pond No. 5 — both required — and three new drifts and two new disposal panels, all of which will expand WIPP’s “West Wing.” You may say, “That’s a lot of construction!” And you may scratch your head and say, “I thought WIPP was supposed to close after 25 years of disposing defense-related nuclear weapons waste. Let’s see, WIPP opened in 1999, so closure should begin in 2024.”
You would be correct. DOE and the state of New Mexico hold signed agreements that require closure 25 years after disposal operations began. WIPP is not supposed to be the only disposal facility for this specific type of waste.
In January 2020, DOE applied to the Hazardous Waste Bureau for temporary authorization to begin constructing the new Shaft No. 5, which requires an excavation 30 feet in diameter and 2,150 feet deep. In April 2020, the state Environment Department approved a 180-day temporary authorization.
In November, after 116 feet of the shaft had been excavated, the Environment Department, citing pandemic concerns, denied the federal application to renew the temporary authorization. The Hazardous Waste Bureau held a public hearing in May to consider a proposed modification to the permit that would allow construction of Shaft No. 5 and associated drifts. Post-hearing filings are ongoing. No decision has been made.
There are two more construction projects that DOE has begun or will begin prior to completing the public permitting process. In September 2020, the Ground Water and Hazardous Waste Bureaus conducted an inspection at the WIPP site considering proposed Salt Cell No. 5 and Salt Storage Pond No. 5 (photos posted at nuclearactive.org/public-hearing-for-groundwater-discharge-permit-at-wipp-begins-tuesday-september-7th).
These facilities will manage the immense amount of salt from the excavation of Shaft No. 5 and the stormwater flowing from the 45-foot-tall mound. On Sept. 7, the state Environment Department opened a public hearing for the renewal of the groundwater discharge permit that includes them. But as the photos show, they already have been constructed, though the Environment Department has not even approved Shaft No. 5.
What can be done? As mentioned above, DOE requested a modification to the Hazardous Waste Permit to add three new drifts and two waste disposal panels. Public comments are due to the Environment Department by Monday, Oct. 4. A sample public comment letter is available at nuclearactive.org. It is anticipated that many commenters will request a public hearing on the proposal. DOE plans to begin mining next month.
It is becoming a habit for the state Environment Department to let DOE’s cart go before their horse. When the Environment Department uses temporary authorizations or doesn’t halt DOE’s cart, it limits its options. Worse, it bypasses the public. The DOE construction activities may be needed. But one of the state's essential responsibilities is to inform us, the public, and hear back from us. Robust public involvement is as important to the healthy functioning of the agency as the granting of official permits. Otherwise, the public remains in ignorance, the Environment Department moves slowly and the Department of Energy's excavation and mining progress rapidly.
