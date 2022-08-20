Important changes are coming to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission that will modernize the state agency that regulates utilities, telecommunications and transportation industries to ensure fair and reasonable rates and reliable services to New Mexico consumers. We are writing to invite and encourage you to participate in this transition.

Two years ago, New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment changing the makeup of the Public Regulation Commission from an elected to appointed body starting next year. Additionally, the Legislature passed, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed, legislation establishing a bipartisan, standing PRC nominating committee of seven volunteers who must have a strong background in, and keen awareness of, public utility regulation.

The nominating committee is tasked with reviewing and recommending to the governor candidates to fill PRC vacancies. This important process will help ensure commissioners are independent, knowledgeable, subject matter experts and ready to help New Mexico seize the 21st century opportunities of a secure energy future for the state.

Democrat Brian Egolf is speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives, and Republican Alonzo Baldonado is a former state representative from Belen. Both are members of the committee to nominate new Public Regulation Commission members.

