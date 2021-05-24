With a $3 million-plus budget to change street lighting to LEDs, Santa Fe needs to hire an expert lighting engineer, a certified professional engineer who does not work for a lighting contractor and is independent. If I go into the hardware store with $3 and ask for a screwdriver, I may not get one that fits my needs. But I’m also not out much money. If the city goes to a light vendor with $3 million-plus and asks the vendor to give us what we need, any failure could prove expensive.
Without adequate expertise about energy efficiency, safety needs and night-sky preservation, our city government could make decisions that could negatively impact our environment for at least a generation. According to nightskysantafe.org, the city has not revealed project requirements or technical specifications that meet those requirements. We first need a professional analysis of street lighting needs, and Santa Feans should contact all City Council members and the mayor to demand such a review for this important project.
Switching from the candle-like glow of the current sodium lamps to 3,000-kelvin LED ones would more than double sky glow. (The Kelvin scale measures color temperature, with higher kelvins being more white-blue.) Such a change could not only impact our view of stars, but also sleep habits and create vision problems.
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler also has expressed a desire for us to be a dark-sky community. Flagstaff, Ariz., has that designation and uses primarily 2,200-kelvin lamps. To our own city officials, the International Dark Sky Association has recommended 2,200 kelvins or lower for most of our streetlights. So far, only 2,700 kelvins and above are being demonstrated by Dalkia, the project’s lighting contractor. (You can learn more at santafe.dalkiasolutions.com.) Wheeler says that 2,200 K does not meet our requirements, but it’s unclear what those requirements are (see nightskysantafe.org).
One excuse for using higher kelvin lighting — people say it’s more energy-efficient. However, the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition states: “… switching to white LEDs from the current yellow light technologies using sodium lamps saves only a little energy, much less than is being touted, unless lighting is dramatically reduced.” An expert could give us input on ways of enhancing energy efficiency while maintaining safety and cutting down on light pollution.
For all these reasons, be sure to contact our City Council members and Mayor Alan Webber. Urge officials to hire a professional lighting engineer who can assist in determining lighting requirements and selecting LEDs that have the specifications to meet those requirements.
Santa Feans can make a difference.
