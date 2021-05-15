New Mexico is in trouble, but you can help. The federal government is planning to change the mission of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in complete opposition to New Mexico’s best interests.
The change will increase the amount of nuclear weapons’ waste traffic past our neighborhoods. The waste will be concentrated plutonium, not just plutonium-contaminated gloves and booties. And it will keep WIPP operating long after the agreed-on closure date of 2024, to the year 2080 and beyond.
This breaks every contract the Department of Energy made with New Mexico when it agreed to allow WIPP in the first place. We are at a disadvantage because the DOE has been pushing this change through during a pandemic, has limited public participation and hopes you aren’t paying attention.
But you are paying attention. You’re reading the Opinion page of your local paper. Change this story by being part of it. The public, in spite of all the roadblocks the DOE has put in its way, can attend the virtual public hearing Monday, May 17, and let the New Mexico Environment Department know we don’t consent to this federal takeover.
At the hearing, the DOE will request a permit to allow it to expand the volume of the underground repository to more than twice the size of the original. It’s the New Mexico Environment Department’s job to review the request and grant it or not. If granted, it will usher in almost a century of transports of radioactive material past our neighborhoods and schools — neighborhoods that could lose their property, health and possessions if an accident occurs. In its first 15 years of operation, WIPP already had a radioactive drum explode that traveled the route to WIPP. It exploded inside WIPP and closed it down for three years, but it could have exploded as it traveled the route; it was just luck that it didn’t.
This new waste will be concentrated plutonium, some of it in a powdered oxide form. Although accidents are not expected, it would defy common sense to think that none will occur over 60 to 100 years. The problem with plutonium in particle form is that it can be inhaled without the person’s awareness. Once inhaled, it lodges in lung tissue and becomes a continuous and ongoing source of radioactivity. A few millionths of a gram in the lung causes cancer. The children in our neighborhoods and schools are at greatest risk for these cancers to develop and kill.
Sandia National Laboratories reports land contaminated with plutonium oxide would probably need to be scraped of soil and bagged, and structures, such as homes, torn down. Possessions might have to be left behind.
And you can speak at the hearing. Clear your Monday afternoon on May 17 and join the Zoom meeting set up just for you, the public, to speak. You can also send your written comments before Monday, which is effective and easier. We’ve had to fight to get you this opportunity because the DOE would rather you not have it. It would like New Mexicans to look the other way so it can put this waste here, instead of in another state. No other state has volunteered to share New Mexico’s burden of radioactive weapons’ waste disposal because no one wants nuclear waste, and yet the entire nation has benefited from our nuclear arsenal. It is time other states stepped up. Speak from your heart, or find ideas for your comments that express your concerns at StopForeverWIPP.org. Be New Mexico’s hero, and your own.
