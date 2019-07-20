What is childhood trauma? Stress, poverty, physical abuse, witnessing violence? Maybe it’s living in an unsafe neighborhood, being the target of racism or bullying, or living through a hurricane, flood or other natural disaster?
All of the above and more (think of the opioid epidemic) can have devastating effects on a child. How that child reacts and heals becomes important not only to him or her, but the community at large. Without understanding, compassion and intervention, children who experience trauma will often carry the lingering, damaging effects with them as they develop into adults. The costs and effects of those early traumatic experiences will continue to play out, with violence, drug abuse and behavioral problems mounting up throughout a lifetime.
The public health emergency caused by adverse childhood experiences is wide-ranging and complex, requiring a response from policymakers, educators, health care practitioners, law enforcement and family advocates. But how to bring all of these professionals together to tackle the problem?
This fall, Santa Fe Community College and the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation invite you to participate in an Early Childhood Symposium where prominent child psychiatrist, neuroscientist and childhood trauma expert Dr. Bruce Perry will offer understanding and insight into the complicated issues of abuse, neglect and chaos on children. With a focus on healing and regaining emotional health, and practical approaches to helping children, Perry hopes to spark new ideas and inspire others to get involved in solutions.
The symposium is followed by the New Mexico Home Visiting Summit, another crucial gathering to support and promote family connection and wellness. Here, Perry will equip participants with knowledge for understanding how early experiences impact the child’s developing brain. Home visiting has been shown to be tremendously effective in laying a positive foundation for education, health and economic self-sufficiency for families. Again, we hope the larger community will join us for a stimulating and solutions-based conversation.
It is my hope that by investing in early childhood through awareness, education, policy initiatives and early interventions, we will provide a better environment not only for children, but for New Mexico as a whole. Our symposium is just one event, but it could be a catalyst for new and improved public responses to one of the most pressing social issues of our time. I hope to see you there. For information, go to: sfcc.edu/ecconference.
Jennifer Duran-Sallee, Ed.D., is the director of the Early Childhood Center of Excellence at Santa Fe Community College.