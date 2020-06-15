Today, we are entering a new space age, with excitement about the possibility of getting back to the moon and beyond. Significant change is taking place at a rapid pace, offering the potential to bring a new economy to billions of people. Cheaper access to space through more reliable launch vehicles is opening doors for commercial space capabilities.
Virgin Galactic is set to conduct the first commercial space flight out of New Mexico’s Spaceport America within the next year. The U.S. Space Force became the sixth independent military service branch in December 2019, creating opportunities for New Mexico with new missions and operating locations. On May 30, NASA and SpaceX captured the imagination of millions around the globe who watched the historic Crew Dragon launch.
At the same time, COVID-19 has stalled New Mexico’s economy, and the extractive industries are facing unprecedented challenges. The competition for economic development and growth will be fierce in the next 6-18 months as other states and the rest of the world jockey first for survival, then for economic advantage in the post-pandemic business environment. The global space economy is estimated to grow to $3 trillion over the next 20 years — an 800 percent increase. Our state can leverage this new space economy to achieve greater economic development, stability, recovery, and growth during the pandemic and subsequent recovery. We can use the historically stable contracts from the federal government as a foundation to build out global space capabilities and a marketplace right here, creating direct and indirect value for the residents of the state. New Mexico is already at an advantage with over 90 space related companies and unparalleled intellectual capital with Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Air Force Research Laboratory and the NASA White Sands Test Facility. We also boast a leading space Air Force hub, purpose-built Spaceport and a diverse STEM workforce solving space-related challenges.
An upcoming once in a lifetime opportunity is upon us to leverage our many space assets to achieve unbounded economic growth to make New Mexico the place for space. We must work together with a unified voice, supporting each other’s efforts and continue state and federal support for the many organizations trying to make a difference to develop the space ecosystem. States experiencing the most growth in the new space industry are seeing their state and federal partners working together to support, invest and expand the space economy. New Mexico can grow this important economic sector and continue to bring space customers and industry partners here. Our future is in the stars — in fact, it depends on it.
Casey Anglada DeRaad is founder and Chief Executive Officer of New Space New Mexico (NewSpaceNM.org), a nonprofit established to bring together the space stakeholders in New Mexico, promote a universal voice for space leadership, and grow the commercial space innovation base in New Mexico for the benefit of our state and the nation.
