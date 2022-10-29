I am writing to express my opposition to the development of the designated open space on South Meadows by Homewise. I believe the sale of the land by Santa Fe County to the developer was unethical. This land was designated as open space in 2001, and selling it for a development betrays the trust of citizens.
Additional facts to consider to justify opposition: This district has the least open space and the most affordable housing. Homewise is advocating for the need for additional homes because Santa Fe is in a housing crisis. There are opportunities for development on other land that is for sale in the neighboring community. There even is an available plot of land directly across the street.
Already, it is becoming increasingly dangerous for commuters and residents in this area to drive in this area — without a new housing development. It is confusing why Homewise has become hyperfocused on this property. No housing crisis should ever justify the sacrifice of designated open space. There are also available properties for sale on Rufina Street, the corner of South Meadows and Airport roads, in addition to many properties off West Alameda. I can’t help but wonder if this were Cathedral Park or Fort Marcy Park, would these cherished spaces be open to for development? How is this justified?
Is it because residents on the south side are at a different socioeconomic status than the residents of the downtown area? Is privilege playing a role in protecting certain outdoor spaces and not others? The people of the south side and open space supporters do not have the funds to allocate for legal representation. If we did, would this development ever have gained as much traction?
I would invite all members of the Planning Commission to walk this area — that way they can observe the wildlife and the native grasses and plants, which should be protected. It is likely this open space would be utilized more if there were more designated trails installed, as well as inviting fences to protect the space similar to those at Frenchy’s Field Park. The newly developed SWAN Park is an hour’s walk away, and many in our community do not have cars or the money for gas. That’s why we need to keep this open space, which is critical for the well-being of community members.
Mayor Alan Webber made a proclamation on May 21 as Kids To Parks Day. I’m not big into understanding politics, but to me, sacrificing an open space goes directly against said proclamation. Homewise’s mission statement explains, “Our mission is to help create successful homeowners and strengthen neighborhoods so that individuals and families can improve their long-term financial well-being and quality of life.” The Homewise proposal does not strengthen our neighborhood. Yet Homewise CEO Mike Loftin has been in many of the early neighborhood notification meetings and has heard the public outcry. Still, he continues to plow ahead with this project, thus negating his own mission statement.
Planning Commission members, reconsider this development and instead consider making this open space even more accessible. Make the trails defined, and remove the current fence and replace it with something that protects but is more inviting, so more members of this community can utilize this precious space. As of September, Homewise has locked access to the open space while we continue to battle. We are already suffering the loss of this open space.
I encourage anyone to join the Thursday meeting to further discuss the future of this open space. And I appeal to Homewise and the Planning Commission to save the open space.