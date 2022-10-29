I am writing to express my opposition to the development of the designated open space on South Meadows by Homewise. I believe the sale of the land by Santa Fe County to the developer was unethical. This land was designated as open space in 2001, and selling it for a development betrays the trust of citizens.

Additional facts to consider to justify opposition: This district has the least open space and the most affordable housing. Homewise is advocating for the need for additional homes because Santa Fe is in a housing crisis. There are opportunities for development on other land that is for sale in the neighboring community. There even is an available plot of land directly across the street.

Already, it is becoming increasingly dangerous for commuters and residents in this area to drive in this area — without a new housing development. It is confusing why Homewise has become hyperfocused on this property. No housing crisis should ever justify the sacrifice of designated open space. There are also available properties for sale on Rufina Street, the corner of South Meadows and Airport roads, in addition to many properties off West Alameda. I can’t help but wonder if this were Cathedral Park or Fort Marcy Park, would these cherished spaces be open to for development? How is this justified?

Krista Brening lives on the city’s south side.

