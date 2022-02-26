I fully support Homewise’s proposed development on South Meadows Road. The 22-acre open space should be used for something beneficial to our community and not be left vacant. Finding affordable housing in Santa Fe has been a huge issue. Prices keep rising while salaries remain stagnant.
In addition to spending my life on the south side, I also work as a mortgage loan processor for Homewise. As someone who helps prepare modest-income families finance their home, I know firsthand how many can no longer afford a basic home.
A few years ago, you could find a nice ready-to-move-in home at around $230,000. Now the median home price in Santa Fe County is over $600,000! This has caused many families to look for second jobs and to wait longer to purchase a home. By doing so, they run the risk of homes getting even more expensive. Even with a steady income and no other debt, their only option is moving to another city away from their job and close family.
Homewise’s mission is to “strengthen neighborhoods so that individuals and families can improve their long-term financial wellbeing and quality of life”. To achieve this, Homewise has committed to making 50 percent of the homes at South Meadows affordable, whereas the city only requires 20 percent.
All of the homes Homewise is planning on building will be priced well below the median price. Everyone should have the same opportunity to achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners. By increasing affordable housing, Homewise is opening new paths to people that thought this wasn’t something possible for them. We should support this plan as it is something that will help advance and improve the lives of many.
Finding safe and nearby entertainment has been hard due to a lack of parks. Growing up on the south side, we didn’t have easy access to any parks. There was only a small playground in my neighborhood that only had two slides. Since we didn’t have nearby parks, my siblings and I would spend most of our time inside the house. This made it more difficult for my mom to find other types of entertainment for us.
South Meadows Road is surrounded by schools and children and offering a park nearby with trails and other forms of entertainment will be beneficial to many families. It will allow for a safe and united community. This will result in children and families becoming more active and focusing less on non-productive activities.
Homewise plans to make this park over 6 acres, larger than most parks in Santa Fe. The South Meadows Park would be within walking distance to many, including myself. This park will have a trail that will connect with many neighborhoods, including three schools, the Southside Branch Library and SWAN Park. It will be great for when we want to go on a walk and avoid car traffic.
Even though the space is empty right now and some may use it, this does not compare to a park that has trails and playgrounds for kids and families to use. An empty space like this is not of much use for many. Homewise is finding a way to make it more fun and is also connecting it to other places that are used often. I firmly believe that the south side needs this proposed housing and park.
Yessica Aguilar lives on the southside and works for Homeside.
