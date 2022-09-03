We’re not writing these few words of protest as NIMBYs — the not-in-my-backyard types. We’re for sensible, well-planned growth with a workable vision for the future which, as of this writing, the Santa Fe Planning Commission doesn’t seem to possess.
Santa Fe is in the beginning stages of a growth crisis, and the city doesn’t seem to be able to address (or anticipate) the questions of sustainability and livability Santa Fe will inevitably face. Santa Fe’s south side is a case in point: Namely, the South Meadows Road corridor between Airport Road and N.M. 599 is rapidly, unsustainably becoming an eyesore and a genuine hardship for commuters on a daily basis, especially during rush hours.
It seems as though all focus has concentrated on this area for unbridled development while so many other vacant spaces and lots checkerboard the city from the foothills to Bishops Lodge, where local infrastructure seems more favorable to development. South Meadows Road, with its lack of turn lanes, lights and traffic circles, etc., will not be able to accommodate the traffic density of the near future; that is, the congestion originating from the enormous South Meadows apartment complexes, El Camino Real Academy, the future Madera development and Aleksander Estates, not to mention Homewise’s fresh ownership of the 22 acres of pristine open space. (And it still exists officially as open space despite the county’s recent unceremonious sale of it to Homewise.)
Of particular urgency is the congestion now at Agua Fría and South Meadows roads. This will be one slow, ugly, south-side dysfunctional slog once all these projects reach fruition. Speaking of Homewise (or any other developer), what about the currently-in-limbo but ripe with possibilities midtown campus as a place for growth, with its size and existing infrastructure?
As homeowners in the neighborhood adjacent to the South Meadows open space with its legacy of wildlife and trails, we urge the Planning Commission, in lieu of a coherent Master Plan or vision, to consider any quality compromises and/or alternatives.
John and Anne Macker live in Santa Fe and are concerned about out-of-control development.