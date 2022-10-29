For over a quarter of a century, Two Mile Pond has been a unique asset to Santa Fe, attracting baby ducks and geese, threatened leopard frogs, beavers and migrating waterfowl. People from all over — school groups, families, tourists, birders and naturalists — have enjoyed the pond, and an access trail for people with disabilities is now being built to it. The pond was permitted when Two-Mile Dam was removed and a section of boulders authorized to be left to create the pond.

But the nests are abandoned and all those animals are gone because the water is stagnant. It stagnated because the city water department is violating the Living River Ordinance of 2012 and not sending river water through Two Mile Pond.

The excuse for the city’s inaction is created by the Office of the State Engineer, which ordered The Nature Conservancy to not allow water to flow through the restored channel of the Santa Fe River, calling it an illegal diversion of the river.

Richard Ellenberg has been an advocate for the environment and the Two Mile Pond area for a long time. He was on the River Commission during the adoption of the ordinance and helped write it. To learn more about the issue, contact him at rdellenberg@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community