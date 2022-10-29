For over a quarter of a century, Two Mile Pond has been a unique asset to Santa Fe, attracting baby ducks and geese, threatened leopard frogs, beavers and migrating waterfowl. People from all over — school groups, families, tourists, birders and naturalists — have enjoyed the pond, and an access trail for people with disabilities is now being built to it. The pond was permitted when Two-Mile Dam was removed and a section of boulders authorized to be left to create the pond.
But the nests are abandoned and all those animals are gone because the water is stagnant. It stagnated because the city water department is violating the Living River Ordinance of 2012 and not sending river water through Two Mile Pond.
The excuse for the city’s inaction is created by the Office of the State Engineer, which ordered The Nature Conservancy to not allow water to flow through the restored channel of the Santa Fe River, calling it an illegal diversion of the river.
The restored river channel was constructed around 2012 to bring the river to the surface after being in pipes for over a century and to reconnect the historic channel of the Santa Fe River, which flows through Two Mile Pond. The restored river channel was permitted by the federal government, which has the sole constitutional authority over waterways and found that the restored channel is part of the Santa Fe River. The state permitted and funded the project. The Office of the State Engineer said it was not involved in determining where a waterway was located. The restored river channel was permitted by the city. Thus, the restored channel of the Santa Fe River is part of the Santa Fe River and not a diversion.
To avoid the substantial costs of litigation with the state engineer even if the claims are frivolous, The Nature Conservancy allowed the city to sandbag the restored river channel and entered negotiations with the city. The neighborhood has even hired an attorney but still is excluded from discussions.
The city has recently proposed, in these secret talks, the draining of Two Mile Pond. Apparently, the city is afraid of dedicating a few acre-feet of water, or asking other groups such as acequias to dedicate water, to offset evaporation from the addition to the 1,000 acre-feet it already dedicates for the living river. However, this is not a real issue because the pond was created before the state passed a statute for the regulation of small ponds applicable only for future ponds, and not those already in existence like Two Mile Pond.
Multiple public hearings in the civic center only a decade ago on the use of living river water were clear that protecting Two Mile Pond and its unique environment was at the top of citizens’ priority list. We have elected an “environmental” mayor. It is time to value our environment and, at a minimum, have another robust public conversation about the values and issues involved.
It will be a sad day if the city does not expeditiously act to restore a healthy environment to Two Mile Pond.
Richard Ellenberg has been an advocate for the environment and the Two Mile Pond area for a long time. He was on the River Commission during the adoption of the ordinance and helped write it. To learn more about the issue, contact him at rdellenberg@gmail.com.