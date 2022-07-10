I didn’t know whether to be saddened or disgusted with the self-pitying op-ed from oilman Harvey Yates (“I’m an Oil Magnate: Let’s make a deal,” July 3).
In the end, I settled on anger. Angered that an extremely wealthy man demands New Mexicans accept the status quo rather than make measured efforts to seize the future for our — and his — grandchildren. Angered by the decades of denial from an industry that has set the world afire and expects its victims to say “thank you.” Angered by the sarcasm from a man who assumes — wrongly — that he knows better than the scientists and those who dare speak truth to his power.
Yates briefly mentions climate denial and moves on to setting up his scarecrow of an idea: Let’s remove all the things created from hydrocarbons from our lives and see what happens. What a crock.
It is true that oil/gas can be used to make great things and keep New Mexico’s government humming. But Yates ignores the processes that create these things. They do not have to use hydrocarbons to power their process. Renewables can produce much of the energy needed to make the plastics and other items. Yes, even electric vehicles need plastics, but they don’t need gasoline to power them or even to charge their batteries. It’s about incremental changes for the better.
It’s also important to note Yates is accepting zero responsibility for the climate crisis. And he belittles those who say he is responsible. But truth is truth, if one is willing to look at facts rather than spend billions to deny them.
He argues those who call him a climate denier are trying to silence him and restrain thought. No, it is he and his industry that tried to quiet the truth about global warming and used their political and financial might to restrain the thinking of millions. The planet got here because men like Yates fought to protect their near-term profits by lying about the climate change their industry saw happening some 50 years ago. Now we pay the price.
Rather than feeling so put upon, he might put his energy into efforts to ease the global pain. Yes, Americans enjoy the benefits of his industry, but millions around the globe suffer from rising tides, droughts that starve them, wildfires and more and more violent storms that chase them from their homes. The oilmen burn fuel and convince others to do so; the less fortunate suffer the consequences.
Yates could call on himself, and his peers, to zero out unneeded methane releases. They could band together to add renewables to their portfolios. They could fund research to better use fossil fuels or to find adequate substitutes. Some among them have started these efforts, if often half-heartedly. Apparently Yates is not among them.
Sorry, Mr. Oil Magnate. You demand we accept things as they are. We will not do that. We will fight to ease and/or end fossil fuel use wherever sensible. We will speak the truth as loudly to your power as your industry spoke to silence it. And we won’t apologize for making you sad. Many of us are grieving about the impacts of what you have wrought.
The climate crisis is upon us. No amount of sarcasm or denying can stop it. Only firm action might.