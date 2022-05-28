We need gun reform immediately. Until you’ve experienced it, you won’t understand.
In 1988 when I was 16, a group of my friends and I were shot at in the parking lot in front of Allsups gas station at “the triangle” near Taos Pueblo. It was a Friday night, and we were a carload of teenagers stopping to pick up chimichangas before the 10 p.m. curfew. Yes, there was a curfew townwide in those days.
As we exited the store, a truck with two young, white males we didn’t know, probably 20-ish, pulled up and started harassing us. Taos was a town of 10,000 then — we knew everyone. They had Texas plates.
Mostly ignoring them, we piled back in the car, me behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee and five of my friends, more bodies than would sensibly fit. As I put the car into reverse, the larger of the two men pulled a handgun and fired three times at the front right tire of the car and then aimed it at us. I left tire tracks peeling out in reverse. My ears were ringing and I could barely hear.
One of our friends was a Taos Pueblo tribal member and instinctively knew the best thing we could do was to “get lost” on the land. Going 60 miles an hour, in the dark, headlights off on dirt roads and under the guidance of our friend, Michelle, we made it to safety while being chased the whole way with two out-of-control young men barreling behind us and occasionally firing. We finally made a bend and lost them, hiding out behind an old adobe building until daylight. Needless to say, none of us slept for the next few days.
This, of course, came after what happened when I was 14. A fellow junior high classmate and a friend of ours were playing with an unlocked shotgun one of the boys’ father had. The gun was loaded, and the tiny moment of pressure on the trigger caused one 15-year-old boy to kill his best friend. Imagine living with that.
Here we are, 2022, and gun violence is exploding across our country. I think it’s easy for most people to sit back and take no sides, to remain silent because they don’t want to offend anyone, because they haven’t had a weapon brandished in their face or lost a loved one to gun violence.
But you know what? Time’s up. If it could happen to me, it can happen to you. Stay silent and you’ll be surprised to find that gun violence will undoubtedly touch your life in some way.
Sensible gun reform is just that: background checks, training, license renewal — just like you have to do to get behind the wheel of a car. And assault weapons available to anyone? That’s not what our forefathers (for those who choose to argue the Second Amendment) intended.
Nobody wants to be at the receiving end of a loaded gun. Nobody.