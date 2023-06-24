In the Pecos Valley, as much as anywhere, water really is life.
Daily, clean water flows downstream from the Sangre de Cristos, nourishing the land, providing drinking water to communities, supporting farms and ranches, and driving a thriving outdoor recreation and tourism economy right in our own backyard.
As elected leaders, we are committed to a region defined by clean water and a healthy environment where all our constituents have access to safe and affordable drinking water. This requires investing in our water infrastructure, planning for the impacts of drought and a changing climate, and prioritizing the health of our forests, watersheds and acequias. As stewards of our natural resources, it means we must also protect them for the next generation. This vision for the future unites us in our opposition to new mining plans for the Pecos River watershed.
In 2019, we learned that the subsidiary of an Australian mining company acquired mining claims on public lands in the headwaters of the Pecos River, including new claims spanning more than 4,000 acres of forested lands high in the watershed, all without consultation or buy-in from local communities, water users or tribes.
Contamination from past mining in the region and impacts on water quality have long been concerns for Pecos Valley residents. In the early 1990s, toxic waste from past mining activities near Tererro entered the river, contaminating community water supplies, causing a massive fish kill and driving away tourists, resulting in an economic downturn. New Mexico taxpayers footed the bill for millions in reclamation and cleanup costs, as it so often goes.
Perhaps most concerning, new mining operations would occur in a geologic formation associated with acid mine drainage, posing a serious threat to water quality and aquatic life. While hard rock mining has played an important role in our country’s economic prosperity, today water quality in thousands of stream miles is impaired by heavy metals or acidity, and abandoned mines are a major source of these impairments.
Concerns about mining in the region extend beyond Pecos communities. The new claims are located just east of the ridgeline separating the Pecos River watershed from the Santa Fe municipal watershed. The prospect of mining in proximity to Santa Fe’s water supply is viewed with an equally cautious eye by city leaders and residents.
Such a threat to water quality in the headwaters of New Mexico’s second longest river is unacceptable and warrants prompt administrative action to protect local communities and the environment.
That’s why San Miguel County, Santa Fe County and the village of Pecos passed resolutions calling on our federal agencies to initiate a 20-year administrative mineral withdrawal for portions of the watershed. New Mexicans from across the region, including tribal leaders, acequia leaders, landowners along the Pecos River, anglers and conservation advocates support this action.
We applaud our congressional delegation for sponsoring the Pecos Watershed Protection Act, a bill to permanently withdraw approximately 166,600 acres of federal lands within the watershed from future mineral entry, thereby safeguarding our communities from risks inherent with new mining activity. An administrative withdrawal will protect the watershed in the short-term, allowing time for Congress to act.
It’s true that we need mineral resources to drive our economy and support the lifestyles to which we have grown accustomed. We must also recognize that some places are simply too special to mine.
An administrative mineral withdrawal will protect Pecos Valley communities and the cultural and ecological resources we cherish. This requires all of us working together, and prompt action by our agency leaders. Together, we can protect the Pecos River.
Authors are state Sen. Liz Stefanics, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, state Rep. Ambrose Castellano, D-San Miguel and Torrance, and San Miguel County Commissioner Janice Varela. Stefanics represents District 39, which includes parts of Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Lincoln, San Miguel, Torrance and Valencia counties. Wirth, District 25, is from Santa Fe.