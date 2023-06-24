In the Pecos Valley, as much as anywhere, water really is life.

Daily, clean water flows downstream from the Sangre de Cristos, nourishing the land, providing drinking water to communities, supporting farms and ranches, and driving a thriving outdoor recreation and tourism economy right in our own backyard.

As elected leaders, we are committed to a region defined by clean water and a healthy environment where all our constituents have access to safe and affordable drinking water. This requires investing in our water infrastructure, planning for the impacts of drought and a changing climate, and prioritizing the health of our forests, watersheds and acequias. As stewards of our natural resources, it means we must also protect them for the next generation. This vision for the future unites us in our opposition to new mining plans for the Pecos River watershed.

Authors are state Sen. Liz Stefanics, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, state Rep. Ambrose Castellano, D-San Miguel and Torrance, and San Miguel County Commissioner Janice Varela. Stefanics represents District 39, which includes parts of Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Lincoln, San Miguel, Torrance and Valencia counties. Wirth, District 25, is from Santa Fe.

Recommended for you