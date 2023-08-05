In the wake of the recent grass fire in Eldorado, Champe Green’s letter (“Fire reality,” Letters to the Editor, July 17) criticizing the Eldorado Community Improvement Association board rightly points out that “residents of Eldorado are at extreme risk from decades of accrued fuels that are a tinderbox within the greenbelts.”

Santa Fe County is currently reviewing a permit application submitted by AES Corporation for a proposed Rancho Viejo solar and battery facility located near Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo. The proposal includes a 96-megawatt solar facility with 48 megawatts of battery storage.

If approved, the battery storage portion of this project would pose a fire threat to the Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo communities, which together include more than 10,000 homes.

Carol Culver has lived and worked in New Mexico for almost 20 years.

