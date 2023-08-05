In the wake of the recent grass fire in Eldorado, Champe Green’s letter (“Fire reality,” Letters to the Editor, July 17) criticizing the Eldorado Community Improvement Association board rightly points out that “residents of Eldorado are at extreme risk from decades of accrued fuels that are a tinderbox within the greenbelts.”
Santa Fe County is currently reviewing a permit application submitted by AES Corporation for a proposed Rancho Viejo solar and battery facility located near Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo. The proposal includes a 96-megawatt solar facility with 48 megawatts of battery storage.
If approved, the battery storage portion of this project would pose a fire threat to the Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo communities, which together include more than 10,000 homes.
Due to the inherent fire risks of lithium-ion batteries, at least 30 solar facilities with lithium-ion battery storage experienced failures that resulted in destructive fires globally between 2017 and 2021, according to the Electric Power Research Institute. Although the incidence of these fires is low relative to the total number of existing solar battery facilities, it is not zero. According to the institute, “Though the risk of a fault in an energy storage system may be low, certain issues can never be truly eliminated.”
Moreover, two Arizona solar battery-storage facilities owned by AES Corporation experienced recent explosions and fires in 2019 and 2022, and both facilities were considerably smaller than the proposed AES Rancho Viejo facility.
In 2022, an AES-owned facility in Chandler, Ariz., caught fire, which forced closure of a freeway and evacuation of local businesses. In 2019, a facility in Surprise, Ariz., co-owned by AES caused an explosion and fire that sent eight firefighters to the hospital. Lithium-ion battery fires burn extremely hot and require special firefighter training and a cocktail of toxic chemicals to extinguish them.
The proposed AES facility in Santa Fe County would be sandwiched in between Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos and Rancho Viejo and would be close to the Turquoise Trail Charter School.
Santa Fe County’s Sustainable Land Development Code requires that any permitted conditional-use projects like the proposed AES facility will not “be detrimental to the health, safety and general welfare of the area” and will not “create a potential hazard for fire, panic, or other danger.”
In addition, the county’s stated preference is that community solar facilities (which are much smaller than the proposed AES commercial project) be sited on “brownfield sites, built environment or degraded land.”
Clearly the proposed location of the AES battery-storage facility would pose a risk to the nearby surrounding communities, and to date neither AES nor the county has adequately addressed the risk. We all want to see more sources of clean, renewable energy in New Mexico, including solar.
Solar plants can be constructed without battery storage or with remote offsite battery storage, and there are plenty of locations in New Mexico where battery facilities can be built without putting residences and lives in harm’s way.
The Santa Fe County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners must reject AES’ application for a battery storage facility in the proposed location close to surrounding residential communities.
Carol Culver has lived and worked in New Mexico for almost 20 years.