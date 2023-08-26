The local volunteer firefighters didn’t know. The gas company person didn’t know. The nearby homes on water restrictions didn’t know. The homeowners with an exposed natural gas line near their property didn’t know. The homeowners whose property is right on the border of this proposed project didn’t know.

None of them knew the AES Corp. was proposing to build a 688- to 1,000-acre, commercial 48 megawatt solar “farm” in the middle of an area of over 10,000 homes. It would be between Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos, Rancho Viejo and N.M. 14. It is a totally inappropriate project for this location. Why?

Fire hazard: AES is proposing 239,000 double facial solar panels (they can and do catch on fire), a 2-acre substation and 4 acres holding 69 20-foot containers housing 400,000-plus lithium-ion batteries (they can and do catch on fire and lead to a thermal runaway fire that can explode, emitting toxic gas). That fire would then become a hazmat situation requiring special equipment and training to address. Is there a hazmat team nearby? No! There is an exposed natural gas pipeline on parts of the project border, which, if engulfed in flames, would explode when the rubber pipe gaskets melted, according to a New Mexico Gas Co. representative. The prevailing wind in the project area blows west to east. It would take only a short time for a fire to reach the exposed pipeline and Eldorado homes.

