The local volunteer firefighters didn’t know. The gas company person didn’t know. The nearby homes on water restrictions didn’t know. The homeowners with an exposed natural gas line near their property didn’t know. The homeowners whose property is right on the border of this proposed project didn’t know.
None of them knew the AES Corp. was proposing to build a 688- to 1,000-acre, commercial 48 megawatt solar “farm” in the middle of an area of over 10,000 homes. It would be between Eldorado, Rancho San Marcos, Rancho Viejo and N.M. 14. It is a totally inappropriate project for this location. Why?
Fire hazard: AES is proposing 239,000 double facial solar panels (they can and do catch on fire), a 2-acre substation and 4 acres holding 69 20-foot containers housing 400,000-plus lithium-ion batteries (they can and do catch on fire and lead to a thermal runaway fire that can explode, emitting toxic gas). That fire would then become a hazmat situation requiring special equipment and training to address. Is there a hazmat team nearby? No! There is an exposed natural gas pipeline on parts of the project border, which, if engulfed in flames, would explode when the rubber pipe gaskets melted, according to a New Mexico Gas Co. representative. The prevailing wind in the project area blows west to east. It would take only a short time for a fire to reach the exposed pipeline and Eldorado homes.
Lack of guidelines or regulations: The Santa Fe County Planning Commission currently has no guidelines or regulations for permitting a commercial project of this size and complexity. This is not like a community solar project.
Water: AES has proposed the need for 32 million to 49 million gallons of water for construction and 650,000 gallons to 1 million gallons to operate their facility. AES does not explain in its proposal why it needs so much water since fire-suppression systems require the use of chemicals (PFAS, by the way), not water. The proposal does not describe the source of this water.
Wildlife: With this much land, 239,000 solar panels, a 2-acre substation, 4 acres with 69 20-foot containers of batteries, fencing, motion-activated security lights, a 40- to 50-foot-tall high-voltage power line running 2.4 miles to the Public Service Co. of New Mexico substation near Eldorado, the impact on our local wildlife will be substantial.
We all strongly support solar development and clean, renewable energy in New Mexico. However, with so much empty land available here, there are better, far safer locations for a project of this size and complexity.
Now what? Visit NMResponsible.com for more information and contact KeepEldoradoSafe2@gmail.com for updates. Email the Santa Fe County Planning Commission and your county officials. Request a moratorium on the AES application until appropriate regulations are in place. Share this information with your neighbors.
Sandra Jackson is a resident of the Eldorado community.