Alternative energy for fossil fuel is here, and that’s OK. However, there are downsides to these new technologies. For nuclear power, it is the radioactive waste; for solar, it is the storage.

There is a difference between generating solar power and delivering it straight to the grid or storing the energy in lithium-ion batteries for later use. Those batteries can suffer an internal defect, mechanical damage, exposure from heat from an external source, overvoltage charging or failure and/or malfunction of the battery management system.

When that occurs, a battery cell creates heat that it cannot dissipate, affecting other cells and create a cascading effect. This is called a thermal runaway. Nothing can stop the ensuing fire. Water will cool the system down until the fire runs its course. Toxic smoke can cause an explosion like the one in an AES facility in Arizona in 2019, severely injuring nine first responders.

Dr. Selma Eikelenboom-Schieveld is a forensic medical examiner and moved with her husband to Santa Fe in 2021.

