Alternative energy for fossil fuel is here, and that’s OK. However, there are downsides to these new technologies. For nuclear power, it is the radioactive waste; for solar, it is the storage.
There is a difference between generating solar power and delivering it straight to the grid or storing the energy in lithium-ion batteries for later use. Those batteries can suffer an internal defect, mechanical damage, exposure from heat from an external source, overvoltage charging or failure and/or malfunction of the battery management system.
When that occurs, a battery cell creates heat that it cannot dissipate, affecting other cells and create a cascading effect. This is called a thermal runaway. Nothing can stop the ensuing fire. Water will cool the system down until the fire runs its course. Toxic smoke can cause an explosion like the one in an AES facility in Arizona in 2019, severely injuring nine first responders.
A second fire in April in another AES facility in Arizona smoldered for about a week, causing evacuation of the business area where the facility was located. According to the fire department battalion chief, it took nearly 1 million gallons of water to prevent the battery from exploding.
The battery storage system that melted in 2019 was 2 megawatts; the one this year was 10 MW. What AES is planning in the Rancho Viejo, Rancho San Marcos and Eldorado area is a 96 MW solar and 48 MW battery storage. An increase in size would mean an increase in risk. If a thermal runaway occurs, the smoke could force evacuation of, for instance, the children in the Turquoise Trail Charter School.
Undoubtedly solar power will be beneficial for the planet, but the technical problems are real. Until the facilities are safe, locating such a farm near a residential area does not seem the optimal choice. Once AES publishes the notice for application in this newspaper, make sure your voice is heard, pro or con.
Dr. Selma Eikelenboom-Schieveld is a forensic medical examiner and moved with her husband to Santa Fe in 2021.