Imagine a world where every homeowner can afford rooftop solar power regardless of their income. With the recent success of the Solarize Santa Fe program, the city of Santa Fe is making that world a reality.
Solarize Santa Fe is a solar energy bulk purchasing program designed to help Santa Feans save money on their energy bills. Think of it as buying at wholesale prices — the more people who sign up, the more everyone saves on the cost of solar power together. The pilot program, which ran from September 2021 to March 2022, recently received a Climate Protection Award from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Mayor Alan Webber and 11 other mayors were recognized for their city’s achievements at the USCM’s 90th Annual Meeting in Reno last Friday.
In 2018, the City of Santa Fe adopted a goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2040. That transition is not an easy one. It’s important that as we make major changes to the way we produce power, build buildings and move around we also ensure those changes are equitable across the economic spectrum. Data shows that, across income levels, communities of color spend a larger percentage of their incomes on energy bills and have significantly less rooftop solar installed on their homes. Rooftop solar can reduce the energy burden in these communities, but it has not lived up to its potential due to the lack of solar education and outreach, financial challenges, and access to credit.
The Solarize Santa Fe program was a step toward addressing these system barriers to ensure a just transition to a carbon-free society. The city and its partners carefully selected a solar installer through an RFP process to offer discounted prices for this program. The team also encouraged local credit unions to create solar loans with lower interest rates. As a result, most participants in Solarize Santa Fe saw immediate energy savings, with no up-front cost. To help reach homeowners within Santa Fe who could benefit from this bulk-price program, the Solarize team partnered with Santa Fe Public Schools — whose workforce demographics reflect those of the city overall — for the outreach campaign.
As a result of the program, 40 more homes have solar energy. The solar power generated from these new installations will eliminate about 220 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.
The Solarize Santa Fe pilot program was funded by a private donor and program partners — no city funding was utilized. However, to build on the success of the program, the Santa Fe Governing Body recently approved $500,000 to scale up the program and create a Santa Fe Clean Energy Fund.
The fund will help all Santa Fe homeowners to afford solar energy. It does this by working with credit unions to provide resources to lower interest rates and allow more people to receive loans regardless of their credit scores. These types of loans are much more reliable than other kinds of loans because people can make the payments with their utility savings. The Clean Energy Fund will also provide subsidies to low-to-moderate income households to ensure they see savings from the day their solar panels are installed.
So if you own your home, there has never been a better time to go solar. Be on the lookout for news about the re-launch of the Solarize Santa Fe program later this year and the launch of the Santa Fe Clean Energy Fund in 2023.