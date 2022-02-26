Recently, The Santa Fe New Mexican has run a series of articles discussing an affordable housing shortage in New Mexico and specifically in Santa Fe. The issue that troubles me, however, is why? Why can New Mexicans not afford homes? Is it only about the rising costs, or is this problem also connected to the lack of training and qualifications that exclude many from the well-paying jobs that do exist?
Our state needs over 6,000 registered nurses, 2,500 emergency medical technicians and approximately 2,000 other health care professionals, including doctors and pharmacists. We also need over 1,000 law enforcement officers and over 1,000 teachers, and yet when lamenting these shortages, the hope of attracting out-of-state talent is high on the list of solutions. Are there comparable shortages in other well-paying, highly qualified sectors, and if so, why are these jobs unfilled?
The problem of understaffing is not unique to professional positions. In a December article in The New Mexican, “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act … will provide an estimated $3.725 billion to New Mexico for highway improvements, bridge replacement and repairs, expanding connections to high-speed internet, improvements in water and wastewater systems, building energy infrastructure and more. As of now, we don’t have enough skilled construction workers to build these projects.”
Another New Mexican article first run in March 2020 and updated in April 2021 states there are similar issues finding skilled trades people in the construction field. It would seem this need for highly qualified workers might also include plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mechanics and so on.
Problems can be solved if we consider the many factors that might cause those problems. Sadly, New Mexico is usually ranked at 49th or 50th when educational outcomes are compared with other states. When is someone going to connect the dots? When “affordable” housing is built, there is no guarantee those homes will remain affordable. The ability to pay and the willingness to pay are what really determines price. There are no simple answers, no quick fixes. Subsidies are only good for as long as they last, and at that point a backup plan needs to be in place.
The increase in salaries for teachers, police officers, state employees, etc. will hopefully help families work toward improving their housing options. But, unless and until all children are encouraged and supported in their efforts to qualify for fulfilling careers that will allow them to earn the lifestyle they would like, our free-market society is going to price them out of the running every time.
I suggest ongoing classes in career development would be an excellent addition to public school curriculum. Other real-world concerns like family budgeting and finance, easily incorporated into math programs, could also help kids to manage their lives as adults.
The famous quote is still true: “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” We want to help others and we should help others, but let’s not ignore the notion that it is our responsibility as a society to teach others to help themselves.
