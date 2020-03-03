Imagine my astonishment to hear Fareed Zakaria, former editor of Foreign Affairs and current columnist at the Washington Post warning us about Bernie Sanders and “unrealistic” views on issues such as climate change.
Zakaria, whom I admire, surprised me because he seemed to be warning the voters against Bernie. Why? In fact, why are the so-called establishment parties so afraid of Sanders? Why is Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg worried about him? Maybe because the “established” parties of the two-party system are worried they are losing control.
Sanders is an outsider to political foundations because he doesn’t fit the mold. He is a progressive and an outlier who is bold enough to propose seemingly radical solutions for perplexing and serious problems. But where would this country be if there had not been past presidents with similar bold ideas, such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, who upset the applecart in the 1930s and, with bold ideas and actions, began the long and controversial reshaping of government to get the U.S. out of the Great Depression? Those were some “socialist” ideas, too. Social Security. Unemployment insurance.
Before FDR, there was Teddy Roosevelt with anti-monopoly laws and child labor legislation. After, JFK with the moonshot program, which created many thousands of jobs; science that continues to benefit not just America but the world.
Sanders and others such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and supporters of the Green New Deal aren’t looking for violence; they are looking for progress of justice. Social Justice.
So let’s scare the Republicans and the Democrats just a little and nominate an outlier who will not personally benefit from these programs, but who will benefit those he serves. Nominate Sanders, then elect him in 2020.
And remember that this is not a monarchy. Even in the most notable monarchy in existence, the queen or king is not above the law. Social reform is not scary. Dictatorship is. And remember to vote blue, no matter who!
