During the last two weeks, I have received from several of my Heritage and Second Language students, emails, texts, Facebook posts and links to The New York Times article (“Spanish dialect unique to N.M. slowly slips away,” April 12) discussing the loss of New Mexican Spanish.
Unfortunately, the backstory of how or why this loss of Spanish in New Mexico occurred was ignored.
Prior to and after statehood in 1912, a fierce debate emerged regarding the exclusive use of English at all educational levels. The ensuing English Only Movement contributed to the gradual loss of Spanish heritage and Native languages. As a result, Hispano and Native students, including my parents, were forced to learn English at the expense of their home languages.
This led to internalized vergüenza, or shame, carried by subsequent generations. In the 1980s, educational and political policies designed to weaken heritage languages reemerged with force as the Official English Movement, led by John Tanton and U.S. Sen. S.I. Hayakawa, R-Calif.
This opinion piece is based on my personal and professional experiences as a heritage language speaker, a sociolinguistic researcher and the former coordinator of the University of New Mexico’s Sabine Ulibarrí Spanish as a Heritage Language Program.
In my formal study of Spanish at university, professors expressed disdain toward my home language with a firmly delivered, “¡No, no se dice!” or “¡Ese es un barbarismo!”
This experience compelled me to research and build on methodologies introduced by Guadalupe Valdés, Erlinda Gonzales-Berry and Rosaura Sánchez. These methodologies were designed to meet the needs of our students and communities virtually silenced in their home languages. The core of this practice is revitalization and preservation of heritage language, culture and traditions.
In the creation of this new methodology, I drew upon interviews I conducted, first on women’s language for my dissertation, and later from the 110 interviews I completed for the Spanish Language of Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado Linguistic Atlas. Many of the interviewees told of experiencing corporeal punishment for speaking Spanish in the classroom and the playground. Their stories motivated me to create teaching practices that validate and decelerate the loss of Traditional New Mexico Spanish.
Thus, if we are to speak of loss of Spanish in New Mexico, we must also address the issue of maintenance. An understanding of the backstory will contribute to the revitalization of the heritage languages of our New Mexico communities.
María Dolores Gonzales, Ph.D., is the executive director for Bilinguals Strategies LanguageInstitute.