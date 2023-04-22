During the last two weeks, I have received from several of my Heritage and Second Language students, emails, texts, Facebook posts and links to The New York Times article (“Spanish dialect unique to N.M. slowly slips away,” April 12) discussing the loss of New Mexican Spanish.

Unfortunately, the backstory of how or why this loss of Spanish in New Mexico occurred was ignored.

Prior to and after statehood in 1912, a fierce debate emerged regarding the exclusive use of English at all educational levels. The ensuing English Only Movement contributed to the gradual loss of Spanish heritage and Native languages. As a result, Hispano and Native students, including my parents, were forced to learn English at the expense of their home languages.

María Dolores Gonzales, Ph.D., is the executive director for Bilinguals Strategies Language Institute.

