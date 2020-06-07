We are tired.
For 400 years African Americans have been treated as less than human in this country. We have been invisible to many. This spring has been fraught with killings of unarmed black men and women by police and former law enforcement officials in our country. And now, the most recent murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable tragedy.
Sadly, police brutality against the black community has been an ever-present occurrence, dating back to its roots as a method of control during slavery, through Jim Crow into mass incarceration. Arresting the perpetrator of Floyd’s death and, finally, his complicit fellow officers, is not enough. They must all be held accountable for their role in this heinous killing.
The protests taking place in Minneapolis; St. Paul, Minn.; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Albuquerque and other locations across this country are a result of the anger, distrust and anguish that have festered for years throughout our communities. They also have grown out of the fear that once again, nothing will change. But change must occur, and we must see it does.
We need to focus our efforts locally to change policing practices of (among others):
- Providing huge budgets to police forces.
- Arming police as if they are military units facing an enemy equally armed.
- Allowing those who use extreme force against civilians to avoid arrest and indictment.
- Failing to discipline officers who allow others to abuse the trust placed in them.
These changes are achievable if, and only if, we work together with mayors, police chiefs, sheriffs and district attorneys to guarantee justice in our communities is totally blind — to color, ethnicity and immigration status. Will you join us?
