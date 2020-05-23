The new coronavirus, likely endemic in bats, was traced to a wet market in Wuhan, China. Scientifically, its spread can be traced with testing, altered by our behavior and, hopefully, treated with medicine and prevented by vaccine.
In the face of horrific loss and grief — love, sacrifice, courage and service have been proven to be endemic as well. But this coronavirus has given us time to ponder what is systemic in our country. Hate, racism, avarice, poverty and injustice in many forms stand out in stark contrast.
Here are just a few evident facts revealing those systemic realities that I have pondered these last few months, though these issues are far from new.
- Why did 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man, go for a jog and end up dead from a gunshot wound? Why was justice delayed for him and his grieving family? Why is there no action on gun control legislation when every poll reveals that it is the will of the majority? How do people continue to support a president who describes those at white nationalist rallies and gun-toting demonstrations as “some good people”?
- Why do we allow the continuance of elected officials in the pocket of Big Business? How can we allow a president to prevent lawsuits against CEOs who do not provide safe work environments for employees and demand that workers return to work there?
- In the “richest country in the world,” why do indigenous peoples live in poverty on reservations without adequate water and require help from Doctors Without Borders?
- Why are Environmental Protection Agency regulations repeatedly rolled back, and why did we withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in the midst of looming climate disaster?
- Why are immigrants who seek legal asylum prevented entry or locked up in private prisons? Why does Immigration and Customs Enforcement grab hardworking, taxpaying men and women out of homes and workplaces, separating families? Why are children separated from families and deported and Dreamers left in uncertainty? Why do we have private for-profit prisons that lead to a cycle of imprisonment for disproportionately nonviolent populations of color and people who need treatment for addictions?
- Why has President Donald Trump fired four independent inspectors general for doing their jobs?
- Why are Republicans seeking 50,000 volunteers to oversee polling places against potential fraud that is rare and unlikely? Why is the GOP resisting mail-in ballots in a time of pandemic? Why should any voter’s credentials be questioned by a partisan volunteer intent on carrying out voter-suppression policies?
- How can we not see the failure of this administration to provide national and international leadership, coordination and a plan based on information from leading economists, epidemiologists and other scientists? With 90,000 Americans dead so far in this pandemic and so many unemployed and standing in food lines, why was a $1.3 billion contract just awarded to a Trump supporter to build 42 miles of border wall?
I’m very grateful to our governor for her intelligent response to this crisis and to our elected members of Congress who are standing up for us in Washington. I thank all the citizens who are investing time and personal resources to run in or support upcoming local, state and national elections. There are so many things each of us can do and are doing to help. I thank all the dedicated workers of all kinds who are on the job at personal risk so that we can all hope.
After a Trump tweet rampage against President Barack Obama, I think Obama’s response said it all: “VOTE.”
