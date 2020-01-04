In the aftermath of the 2018 Democratic electoral victory in the House of Representatives, many newly elected, passionate and progressive members cried out for fresh and younger leadership. “Start the impeachment” was the mantra.
Even some of the old-guard Democrats yearned for a new speaker who would aggressively orchestrate an impeachment. Though well-intentioned, many could not read the political tea leaves, nor did they possess the savvy and discipline needed to operate effectively in today’s political climate.
On Jan. 3, we marked the one-year reelection of Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House. Since then, Speaker Pelosi has skillfully sewn together the threads of a diverse coalition. Employing her political experience, she and her coalition have impeached President Donald Trump. But equally important, she has played a psychological and temporal wild card in refusing to send the articles to the Senate without assurance that this will not be a hasty, farcical sham trial.
Just imagine Trump being quickly acquitted by a corrupt and enabling Republican-controlled Senate. Taking victory laps throughout the campaign season claiming exoneration and complete innocence would certainly be obnoxious. However, that would pale in comparison to leaving Trump unrestrained and emboldened to do more damage to the environment, U.S. Constitution and world order.
Understanding Trump’s impatience, impulsivity and narcissism, Pelosi knows that time is on the side of Democrats. More key witnesses, incriminating revelations, legal opinions and irrational tweets are just over the horizon. Furthermore, forcing Trump to give the State of the Union in early February as the Senate trial unfolds is the last thing Trump and the GOP want.
Thank you, Nancy, for keeping the Democrats bridled during the most unbridled of times. This is why we chose you.
