Ted Cruz’s description, during the primaries for the 2016 election, of Donald Trump as a “sniveling coward,” is not simply an apt description of the worst president in the history of this country, but aptly describes the spineless charlatans, Cruz among them, of the Republican Party who have empowered this amoral clown, as well as many of the 74 million delusional fools who recently voted for Trump.
To vote once in 2016 is forgivable; to do so twice after four years of Trump’s calumny, falsehoods and stupidity is not. The party of Abraham Lincoln, a man of decency and principle, who fought obdurately for emancipation, who founded the GOP on the tenets of “classical liberalism,” has now regressed full circle to a shameless sycophancy of self-serving toadies. They lick Trump’s boots to curry favor with the slavish, incurious masses who believe this appalling man’s litany of lies.
Trump’s America First policy has succeeded in demoting the U.S. from a position of leadership in global matters to an insignificant player. The “Pax Americana,” the entente through which, in concert with the Marshall Plan, the United States provided security to friend and foe alike after World War II, and which has, to a large extent, sustained peace and prosperity across much of the globe until recent times, is now utterly obsolete. His cruelty and sociopathic indifference toward immigrant and resident respectively has shattered the U.S. position as a beacon of human rights. His current despicable and vainglorious attempt to refute the results of a fair election and demean arguably the world’s finest democracy brings an end to American exceptionalism, darkens Reagan’s “shining city on the hill” and ensures the great promise that drew the huddled masses to America is now false.
The names of Cruz and all the “sniveling cowards” who have aided and abetted Trump’s crimes and contributed to the diminution of this fine republic should be writ large on plaques and nailed to the doors of the Capitol, the White House and buildings throughout the country. That way, future generations will be constantly reminded of the names of the craven lickspittles who initiated the decline of what the world once revered: the great American ideal.
This country, and more importantly its ideal, will survive the assault on its democratic traditions by the unscrupulous lackeys of the Republican Party, thanks to the probity of decent Republicans such as Brad Raffensberger, Georgia’s secretary of state, and the checks on aspiring depots enshrined in the Constitution. Mercifully, the current aspiring despot is an incompetent buffoon. The next calculating authoritarian may not be.
