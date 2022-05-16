Gasoline prices are above $4 a gallon and people are devoting uncomfortably large sums to keep their tanks filled. However, the proposal earlier this year by governors, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, to suspend the federal gas tax is a terrible way to address the problem.
First, the United States federal excise tax on gasoline is 18.4 cents per gallon and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel fuel. The federal tax last was raised in 1993 and is not indexed to inflation. This means that, in real terms, gas tax revenue is about half of what it was when enacted. This is why our federal highways are in such poor condition in many places. Suspending the gas tax would worsen this already bad situation.
Second, as University of New Mexico Associate Professor of Finance Reilly White has pointed, there is nothing to force gas stations to pass the savings through to the consumer.
Finally, high gas prices are a signal to all consumers to modify their behavior: Drive less; reduce speeds (you use a quarter less fuel at 55 mph than you do at 75 mph); turn the engine off when waiting to pick people up; accelerate and brake more gently; and buy cars that get better mileage.
If you want to help low-income car owners (who spend the biggest percentage of their incomes on fuel), send them checks. That way, they can spend it on higher priorities if they can find other ways to reduce their fuel consumption.
We could incentivize the insurance companies to offer drivers “per-mile” car insurance that would pay people to drive less, reducing the demand for and price of gasoline.
Finally, we could diversify our urban transportation system, making it feasible for people to get around cities such as Albuquerque or Santa Fe via active (walking and biking) and shared (buses, carpools and trains) transportation modes using little or no fuel.
This is what the Netherlands did after the oil shortage of the 1970s. At the time, the people of Holland were as car-dependent as the United States. Now a third of people get to work by means other than cars and some 75 percent of kids ride to school on bikes.
There are other benefits to designing cities to accommodate non-car users: Someone using active or shared modes contributes much less to climate change than car users. Not using motorized transportation also means people can enjoy better health, all while knowing they aren’t adding to traffic congestion or local air pollution.
By all means, let’s alleviate the pain at the pump we all are experiencing. But let’s do it in a way that delivers help to those that need it most and makes progress on other issues that originate from our over-dependence on cars.