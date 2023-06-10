IMG_4804~photo.JPG

A shrine at the cathedral in Juárez is dedicated to the 40 migrant who died in the fire in March. This is a dining area where migrants are fed. The candles are lit before every meal.

“Where are all the migrants?” we asked as we toured Juárez, Anapra, El Paso and Sunland Park last month.

Our first stop was the Sacred Heart church on Oregon Street in El Paso, where there were far fewer people on the streets than when I had last visited April 28.

Then we crossed into Juárez to the site of the deadly fire that killed 40 migrants on March 27 and spoke to a 16-year-old girl named Ana who had made the arduous journey from Venezuela with her father and her younger sister, Fatima, age 12. They left Venezuela eight months ago, crossed the very dangerous Darién Gap, traveled with a small group instead of hiring a “coyote” because that would have been too expensive. They had spent two months in the Mexican government’s Kiki Romero shelter in Juárez, a former gymnasium converted to shelter up to 200 people, but said it was so horrible they decided to live on the street in a tent. Their hope is for an asylum hearing soon. They certainly deserve it.

Morgan Smith has been reporting on border issues for the last decade and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.

