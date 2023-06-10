“Where are all the migrants?” we asked as we toured Juárez, Anapra, El Paso and Sunland Park last month.
Our first stop was the Sacred Heart church on Oregon Street in El Paso, where there were far fewer people on the streets than when I had last visited April 28.
Then we crossed into Juárez to the site of the deadly fire that killed 40 migrants on March 27 and spoke to a 16-year-old girl named Ana who had made the arduous journey from Venezuela with her father and her younger sister, Fatima, age 12. They left Venezuela eight months ago, crossed the very dangerous Darién Gap, traveled with a small group instead of hiring a “coyote” because that would have been too expensive. They had spent two months in the Mexican government’s Kiki Romero shelter in Juárez, a former gymnasium converted to shelter up to 200 people, but said it was so horrible they decided to live on the street in a tent. Their hope is for an asylum hearing soon. They certainly deserve it.
We then took food and clothing to the nearby Respettrans shelter. They house roughly 200 migrants, and there had been no additional influx due to Title 42.
We drove along both the U.S. and the Mexican sides of the border wall to the west in the Sunland Park-Anapra area and eastward to the Zaragoza bridge, spotted a few migrants on the Mexican side but no build up.
The next day we took food, clothing and medical supplies to Sacred Heart, but there were only about 45 migrants there, far fewer than two weeks earlier.
On May 31 and June 1, we returned to El Paso and Juárez and distributed shoes donated by Nina Houle of On Your Feet to both Sacred Heart and Respettrans. Conditions were largely the same. The street where we had met Ana and her family was empty. Who knows what happened to them?
In short, ending Title 42 didn’t cause the chaos that was predicted.
Some conclusions and recommendations.
We’ll continue to have a need for migrant shelters, and it’s time, therefore, to support the nonprofits like Respettrans that are humane, cost-effective and force improvements in inadequate shelters like the Kiki Romero. Thus, I recommend the creation of a U.S.-Mexico shelter task force that would include the involvement of those who run the nonprofits.
The migrants at shelters like Respettrans are following the law in terms of applying for asylum but are waiting months for interviews. This has to be corrected.
Since September, I’ve had contact with hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, often in very harsh circumstances, such as when they were living on the riverbank in Juárez across from El Paso. They always have displayed great optimism and courtesy, and many would be assets to our economy if we had an expanded guest-worker program for them. Remember, there are about 4 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. for which we have no workers.
We must have a long-term focus. Conditions in countries like Venezuela aren’t going to suddenly improve, so we can’t just focus on migration when there’s an event like Title 42 and then forget about it.
In addition, the Border Patrol deserves support for its extraordinarily difficult work. The Border Patrol is understaffed, a problem Congress could easily resolve just as it could resolve the shortage of judges for the 2 million pending asylum cases.
Instead of constantly complaining that the system is broken and that we need comprehensive reform, take these small steps — create a commission to monitor migrant shelters, accelerate asylum hearings, build an expanded guest-worker program to benefit both migrants and U.S. employers, and increase funding for the Border Patrol and for judges who would work on the asylum caseload.
Last, we can’t forget that this is an issue of humanity, not just political gain. Let’s not walk away from these issues just because Title 42’s ending wasn’t as dramatic as expected.