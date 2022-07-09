As we begin to live with COVID-19, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (Hispano Chamber), as the outreach partner of beWellnm (New Mexico’s health insurance marketplace) are proud to work together to get New Mexicans signed up for low-cost health insurance. The past two years have shown us the importance of being prepared for the unexpected, as well as the importance of a ready and reliable workforce.
The new Small Business Health Insurance Premium Relief Initiative, passed by the New Mexico Legislature and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, helps cover some of the costs of health insurance premiums for small businesses that purchase coverage in the small-group market. Beginning July 1, small businesses (with 50 full-time employees or less) offering coverage for their employees automatically saw a 10 percent reduction on eligible plans.
Last year more than 47 million workers across the country quit their jobs. The so-called Great Resignation has left many small businesses understaffed or courting their current and prospective employees to ensure their operations are fully functional. While some employers are able to offer higher wages, flexible schedules or other perks to appeal to the workforce, an easy and now more affordable way for New Mexico small businesses to provide health coverage is available through beWellnm.
While the benefits of the new initiative are possible for any small business that employs less than 50 New Mexicans, small businesses that purchase plans with the help of the Hispano Chamber and beWellnm can find some of the best plans on the market to meet the needs of their employees.
Not only can an employee health plan attract and retain the best workers, but it can reduce absenteeism as employees take advantage of preventive care and screenings. It can also boost morale as it shows commitment to the health and well-being of employees, and some small businesses see tax advantages for covering their employees.
Now is the time for small businesses to make sure their employees are covered. The Legislature is committed to making this possible for even more workplaces, and the Hispano Chamber and beWellnm are the best resources to ensure the right fit for your situation.
Heather Korbulic is interim CEO, beWellnm, and Ernie C’deBaca is president/CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber.