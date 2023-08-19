Many of our working folks and families cannot afford to live in this city where they work. Housing prices have exceeded the ability of many to afford to live here. We must address the limited supply of reasonably priced housing and come up with viable long-term solutions. We cannot only build our way out of this; we have a limited supply of water and resources.
I applaud the county for initiating the building of 2,600 new homes in Santa Fe. Unfortunately, the county study identified that presently there is a need of 17,000 affordable homes; building 2,600 homes over five years will barely make a dent in this need.
Part of the lack of supply of reasonably priced housing is driven by the influx of corporate ownership of single-family homes. These corporations buy up many of the affordable single-family properties in order to rent them on a short-term basis. Homes in single-family zoning do not have the infrastructure and proper safety measures to allow for these hotels. Corporate ownership is beholden to Wall Street, not to the local neighbors, and thus diminishes the quality of life in these neighborhoods.
Recently, an outside investor bought a property in my community, renovated the property into an eight-bedroom dwelling (capable of having 16 overnight guests) and set it up specifically as a short-term rental. Another neighbor brought in multiple travel trailers on to their property to use them as short-term rentals. This activity is very disruptive to the neighbors, with a volume of traffic, noise and activity not meant for a quiet, rural, family neighborhood.
One way to curb this activity would be to stop these hotels from being operated in a single-family neighborhood. Our zoning already limits commercial activities in these areas.
Another solution would require the homeowner to actually live on the property. If this resident decided to rent their home or casita on a short-term basis, they would be limited to a maximum rental of a few weeks per year.
Third, limit or, better yet, disallow travel trailers from being rented in a single-family, residential neighborhood.
Should a multi-family/condo owner decide to rent out a unit on a short-term basis, the property would need to comply with all safety codes and rules regulating hotels/motels, and the owner must collect and pay all the applicable taxes.
As a community, we can implement legislation to stop this commercial activity, much like many communities around the nation. Stopping the commercialization of our residential communities will bring an increased supply of affordable single-family homes and allow for our hardworking families to move back to Santa Fe.
Smart solutions will allow us to grow as a community and have the housing and resources we need for generations to come.