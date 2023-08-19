Many of our working folks and families cannot afford to live in this city where they work. Housing prices have exceeded the ability of many to afford to live here. We must address the limited supply of reasonably priced housing and come up with viable long-term solutions. We cannot only build our way out of this; we have a limited supply of water and resources.

I applaud the county for initiating the building of 2,600 new homes in Santa Fe. Unfortunately, the county study identified that presently there is a need of 17,000 affordable homes; building 2,600 homes over five years will barely make a dent in this need.

Part of the lack of supply of reasonably priced housing is driven by the influx of corporate ownership of single-family homes. These corporations buy up many of the affordable single-family properties in order to rent them on a short-term basis. Homes in single-family zoning do not have the infrastructure and proper safety measures to allow for these hotels. Corporate ownership is beholden to Wall Street, not to the local neighbors, and thus diminishes the quality of life in these neighborhoods.

Stephen Chiulli has lived in Santa Fe for

18 years.

Recommended for you