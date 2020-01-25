A skateboard is just a wooden toy with plastic wheels. To most people, it is inconsequential; to others, it is a safety hazard or a nuisance; but to an ever-growing following, it is a catalyst to self-expression and tool for personal growth in social/emotional, cognitive and physical domains.
The relatively short history of this toy lends itself to a profound story, one that touches all the archetypes of a hero’s story. For that story, you should ask the skateboarder in your family to tell it to you, because chances are, they know it intimately.
In Las Cruces, a group of action sports devotees hopes to continue that story. The Las Cruces Skatepark Coalition seeks to bring recognition of the immense benefits of action sports and garner the support of our state legislators and community for the development of a new skatepark facility and the rehabilitation of our current facility.
Skateparks are epicenters for actions sports, which are self-directed out-of-school-time activities for people of all ages. The greatest benefit of action sports, besides the subjective social/emotional element, is grit and resiliency.
Such attributes are not easily taught, but highly desired in academics and in the workforce; and practical application that comes from action sports is often easily and immediately transferable to other areas of one’s life.
When the Las Cruces skatepark opened in 1998, it was cutting-edge and ahead of the rest of the state and region by its sheer scale. However, our park was not professionally built and was constructed with some serious safety hazards, even by skateboarding standards.
After 1998, very little was done for the maintenance and upkeep of the facilities, which has only compounded the safety hazards. Those that frequent the skatepark see the persistent safety hazards as a lack of care and concern from the city; many say they feel that the city does not care about the skatepark.
Regardless, the skatepark has continued to be utilized and the number of new action sport devotees continues to grow. The passion that exists within the action sports community cannot be easily extinguished by lack of resources. However, supporting facilities such as the skatepark will enrich our action-sport tribes and the well-being of our community.
A skatepark incubates the vision and values of our action-sports community, and our sports create a philosophy by which identity and culture take shape. At a skatepark, gender, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation and capabilities are seen and celebrated.
For those who frequent skateparks daily or almost every day, the socialization that occurs creates a unity that is evocative of that experienced in churches or support groups.
By leveraging our passion and commitment, our action sports community has elevated our sports and philosophies into civic engagement through the formation of the Las Cruces Skatepark Coalition.
By raising awareness to the need of the that exists in Las Cruces, it is our intention to highlight the immense benefits that come from action sports and skateparks.
Action sports in Las Cruces are an unsung story that has positively impacted thousands of lives and will continue to inspire and build community for generations to come. To close, when we support action sports by updating our skatepark facilities, we support the health and well-being of our community.
