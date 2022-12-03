I have been mulling concerns about short-term rentals in Santa Fe for months. The My View pieces by Buck McKinney (“Short-term rental ordinance is out of bounds,” Nov. 20) and Bonnie Schwartz (“Short-term rentals should have a place in Santa Fe County,” Nov. 27) motivated me to share my perspective. I have enjoyed short-term rentals in many areas throughout the United States — including in Santa Fe before we moved here. I have no problem with the concept of short term and appreciate the efforts of people like Schwartz to manage these properties well.
I do have a problem with the proliferation of out-of-state people buying properties to use as such rentals. The buyers can pay more than asking because they anticipate making good money from the business they are establishing. Inflated home values make it harder for young families to buy homes in Santa Fe. As a local businessman (“My supermarket workers need places to live,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 27) argued, essential workers can’t afford to live in our city even though there are ample job openings. Absence of affordable housing does not make for a healthy city.
Another important issue is the effect these rentals can have on neighborhoods. We used to know our neighbors and watch out for one another’s properties. Now we don’t recognize many cars or people on our streets. These are some of the consequences of having businesses where people live. My question for McKinney is: Why should you be able to operate an absentee business in a residential area without fees and regulations? Imagine if I wanted to start a dog-grooming business in your neighborhood in Austin, Texas. I am confident you would insist on some regulations, assuming you didn’t protest the endeavor completely.
As a property owner in the Cielo Vista neighborhood, the negative impacts of not having actual neighbors have been adding up. Here are five examples from my experience as a property owner who lives full time in a neighborhood with an unknown number of short-term rentals.
The owners do not inform their adjacent neighbors of the business and give contact information despite the law/rule/regulation. That’s why we don’t know how many short-term rentals we have in our neighborhood.
It’s harder to have successful neighborhood events and food drives, like neighborhood watches and The Food Depot’s Neighbor to Neighbor annual fund drive because you don’t know who is or isn’t a neighbor.
Short-term renters are less likely to pick up their dog’s waste in local parks. Cielo Vista has a lovely park where children play. Renters are not the only culprits here, but I know they contribute.
Renters don’t take responsibility for fender-bender accidents. A good friend had their car damaged while visiting us, and it was obvious that a truck from across the street, a short-term rental, backed into it, but they knew nothing about it.
Lights are left on all the time and trash cans are randomly left out — these are smallish problems the owner can address in their instructions, but renters do not always follow instructions.
Let me reiterate that I am not opposed to having these businesses in my neighborhood. However, I think taxes, fees and regulations should be in place and enforced. I also think it would go a long way toward more acceptance of absentee businesses if the owners tried to be more of a positive presence in these residential areas. Be in touch with several neighbors near your property. Ask about community events and fundraisers. If these requests, along with typical fees and regulations, are too onerous for the absentee owners, then maybe it’s time to consider a different business or a different locale for your business.
Barbara Greene is a retired professor who moved with her husband to Santa Fe after 30 years of visiting. They love living here and want to do what they can to make it a great place for anyone to live.