I have been mulling concerns about short-term rentals in Santa Fe for months. The My View pieces by Buck McKinney (“Short-term rental ordinance is out of bounds,” Nov. 20) and Bonnie Schwartz (“Short-term rentals should have a place in Santa Fe County,” Nov. 27) motivated me to share my perspective. I have enjoyed short-term rentals in many areas throughout the United States — including in Santa Fe before we moved here. I have no problem with the concept of short term and appreciate the efforts of people like Schwartz to manage these properties well.

I do have a problem with the proliferation of out-of-state people buying properties to use as such rentals. The buyers can pay more than asking because they anticipate making good money from the business they are establishing. Inflated home values make it harder for young families to buy homes in Santa Fe. As a local businessman (“My supermarket workers need places to live,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 27) argued, essential workers can’t afford to live in our city even though there are ample job openings. Absence of affordable housing does not make for a healthy city.

Another important issue is the effect these rentals can have on neighborhoods. We used to know our neighbors and watch out for one another’s properties. Now we don’t recognize many cars or people on our streets. These are some of the consequences of having businesses where people live. My question for McKinney is: Why should you be able to operate an absentee business in a residential area without fees and regulations? Imagine if I wanted to start a dog-grooming business in your neighborhood in Austin, Texas. I am confident you would insist on some regulations, assuming you didn’t protest the endeavor completely.

Barbara Greene is a retired professor who moved with her husband to Santa Fe after 30 years of visiting. They love living here and want to do what they can to make it a great place for anyone to live.

