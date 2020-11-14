COVID-19 has upended our entire economy, including tourism, in ways previously unimaginable.
Reopenings need to prioritize the safety of communities and opportunities for economic recovery — a balance that short-term rental operators like myself constantly strike. We are responsible partners that Santa Fe can partner with to safeguard our community. The city should be cognizant of this before imposing harsh regulations that will harm our small businesses.
Short-term rentals have the potential to act as a light in these dark times. Our guests are more likely to socially distance and invest in local small businesses. I know that I send my guests to neighborhood coffee shops, restaurants and galleries. Short-term rentals provide a wellspring of economic vitality for Santa Fe — to the tune of millions of dollars. As hosts, many of us have also significantly improved our properties and our neighborhoods.
A new study on Santa Fe’s market found that total short-term-rental-related spending amounted to almost $163 million in 2019, with an economic impact on the Santa Fe economy worth $228 million. Specifically, short-term rentals contributed $37 million in food and beverage spending and nearly $26 million in retail spending. And these figures are conservative, since more people are choosing vacation rentals over traditional accommodations this year during the pandemic.
Short-term vacation rentals are also significant sources of tax revenue. For example, the our portion of the Lodgers’ Tax and gross receipts tax garnered $13.4 million last year. In an unstable economic climate, we cannot afford to overlook these economic and safety.
As global travel remains restricted, the importance of social distancing increases. Short-term vacation rentals are an ideal and preferred choice for this new landscape. The absence of crowded public spaces allows for easier social distancing. In addition, whole-home options offer people and their families peace of mind while providing a temporary escape from their home.
Short-term rental platforms are updating partners such as myself on COVID-19 developments. Industry leaders such as Expedia Group’s Vrbo have alerted residents to mandatory quarantines and limitations on gathering sizes. Additionally, Vrbo warns travelers booking homes of mandatory quarantine and travel restrictions to ensure high rates of compliance.
Amid this trying time, I believe city leadership is proposing unfair short-term vacation rental regulations. These include a one-per-person permit limitation and aggregate cap on the number of permits, as well as continuation of the one visit per seven-day period. Any one of these proposals would help to achieve the goal of limiting speculation and aiding enforcement, but all three together threaten the continued existence of short-term rentals.
In particular, the per-person limitation disregards common practice and restricts permit ownership to “natural persons.” And the aggregate permit cap has been arbitrarily set to 1,000, with very few allowances for permit ownership transfer.
Many of us depend on our properties to provide supplemental income for college funds and retirement nest eggs, and to benefit local vendors like cleaning companies, landscapers, air conditioning technicians and pest-control companies.
In a time of widespread economic crisis, neither businesses nor city governments can afford more losses in terms of profits and lost tax revenues. After the pandemic, short-term rentals will continue to bring needed revenues to the Santa Fe economy and help the city rebound. But overzealous regulations threaten Santa Fe’s legitimate and responsible vacation rental ecosystem. The city should offer a more accessible path to compliance for short-term rental operators.
Public health must remain a top priority, and short-term rentals are a responsible, socially distant option for those looking to safely experience Santa Fe. I hope the city of Santa Fe will hear our concerns and reconsider these problematic aspects of the ordinance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.