What problem is Santa Fe County’s short-term rental ordinance trying to solve? Who (or what) is it attempting to protect?

My primary residence sits on 1.5 acres in the Pojoaque Valley. My two-bedroom, one-bath home has been rented as an Airbnb property now for about four years. Prior to that, it had been a long-term rental. Our long-term renters included the grad student who claimed her grandmother’s priceless jewelry was stolen there. We also had the guy who came with a U-Haul truck that never got returned. U-Haul came to repossess the truck off our private property. We had long-term tenants that left our property a mess of trash to clean up, ones who packed up in the middle of the night and failed to pay rent. We spent wasted hours in small-claims court, receiving judgments that would never be paid.

Who stays in the house now? Los Alamos National Laboratory hires, navigating house hunting in an impossible housing market; opera musicians; visiting scientists; traveling nurses. The average stay of my guests over the past two years is 37 nights. I have never received a neighbor complaint. Airbnb does a fantastic job of screening and rating guests, and I have never had the problems with this method of renting that I did in long-term rentals.

Heather Nordquist is a lifelong resident of the Pojoaque Valley.

