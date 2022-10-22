What problem is Santa Fe County’s short-term rental ordinance trying to solve? Who (or what) is it attempting to protect?
My primary residence sits on 1.5 acres in the Pojoaque Valley. My two-bedroom, one-bath home has been rented as an Airbnb property now for about four years. Prior to that, it had been a long-term rental. Our long-term renters included the grad student who claimed her grandmother’s priceless jewelry was stolen there. We also had the guy who came with a U-Haul truck that never got returned. U-Haul came to repossess the truck off our private property. We had long-term tenants that left our property a mess of trash to clean up, ones who packed up in the middle of the night and failed to pay rent. We spent wasted hours in small-claims court, receiving judgments that would never be paid.
Who stays in the house now? Los Alamos National Laboratory hires, navigating house hunting in an impossible housing market; opera musicians; visiting scientists; traveling nurses. The average stay of my guests over the past two years is 37 nights. I have never received a neighbor complaint. Airbnb does a fantastic job of screening and rating guests, and I have never had the problems with this method of renting that I did in long-term rentals.
In 2020, my husband was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer. The income from our short-term rental literally saved us from financial ruin. When my husband died in the summer of 2021, it continued to offer me a financial safety net I would otherwise have never had. Why would the County Commission seek to restrict residents from benefiting from the largest investment of their lives? How is normal citizens offering lodging to visitors and reinvesting that revenue in the community such a threat?
Back to the question of who this ordinance protects. Is it my neighbors? I know them all. I am sure they would come to me with concerns. Is it homebuyers or long-term renters? My guest house cannot be separated for sale from my real estate, and as a widow living alone on the property, I am highly unlikely to long-term rent it given the problems I have had in the past.
I can only conclude that this ordinance, a gross overreach by the county, is expressly written to protect the hotel industry. My tenants are not hotel guests. They bring their pets and children to enjoy my 1.5 acres of space. They come in couples and families to spend money in the community and add to county and state coffers. They are the best sort of business the county could receive, and their money goes directly into the local economy, not to some hotel chain with headquarters in another state.
As a resident of Pojoaque, the county does not provide me with trash service or water service or septic service. Where would these lodgers’ taxes be directed? When asked about using the revenue for affordable housing development, the commission sat silent. I have no trouble paying my taxes, property or otherwise, but the power grab of this ordinance will least benefit the people it directly encumbers with compliance and regulation. It affects ordinary community members making the best use of their private property, both for themselves and for the community.
Santa Fe County needs to seriously reconsider its stance on short-term rentals. This sort of big government overreach will only encourage more revenue out of the state to powerful corporate interests. I strongly oppose the passage of this ordinance and the curtailing of short-term rentals by Santa Fe County.
Heather Nordquist is a lifelong resident of the Pojoaque Valley.