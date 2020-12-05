The proposed revisions to the short-term rental ordinance, scheduled for a City Council vote Wednesday, need further study and input from the neighborhoods they impact.
These revisions lack enforcement measures as well as meaningful penalties for those who violate the ordinance. Thus, the ordinance would allow numerous short-term rentals to continue operating without a city-approved permit and without collecting the proper taxes (lodgers and gross receipts).
Additionally, many short-term rentals that were single-family homes have been turned into three or four units operating under a single license, a gaping loophole in the present short-term rental ordinance.
The proposal to allow multiple rentals within a week sounds more like input from lobbyists rather than from residents who have vested property rights and will be affected. How many times have councilors campaigned on the promise to include more residential/community input? Instead, residents’ voices continue to be overlooked and ignored.
Furthermore, allowing a short-term rental to operate just like a hotel within residential neighborhoods increases the comings and goings of numerous, unknown persons. The result is increased traffic, noise and crime rather than quiet and safe neighborhoods. I doubt any resident who purchased a home in a historic neighborhood did so to be living next to a hotel. This seems to further the premise of changing residential neighborhoods into mixed-use areas.
The omission of a requirement that a short-term rental operator live on the property redirects profits out of state rather than being reinvested within our neighborhoods and community.
These out-of-state, short-term rental owners have little to no interest in maintaining the ambience of historic neighborhoods. Short-term rental ownership does not provide for career employment: Employment consists of minimum-wage service jobs or maybe one managerial position. Other cities that have implemented the primary residence requirement have not been hurt by such a provision. Also, such a requirement better allows the municipality to regulate and deter abuses to the ordinance.
Put proposed revisions to the short-term rental ordinance on hold and do further study to ensure enforcement, meaningful penalties and collection of all allowable taxes. Then, a revised ordinance would be substantial in its purpose, benefiting city coffers and enhancing the opportunity for residents to supplement their incomes.
The November 2021 municipal election is less than a year away. Make this a campaign issue so potential candidates hear voters’ concerns and commit to enforcement and collection of all taxes. As it stand, these proposed revisions are nothing more than window dressing.
