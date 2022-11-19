In October, the Santa Fe County Commission passed a short-term rental ordinance that imposes significant burdens on property owners — including disclosure of short-term rental owners’ personal information, arbitrary and unreasonable restrictions on occupancy limits, ambiguous noise restrictions, and a one-year “moratorium” on permits for nonowner-occupied short-term rentals.

The ordinance’s “moratorium” has attracted widespread criticism, including from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, which predicts it will negatively impact the value of existing real estate by adding uncertainties to the rights associated with property ownership. Under the restriction, anyone purchasing a property after Nov. 25 will be precluded from obtaining a permit for a nonowner-occupied short-term rental for at least one year — resulting in a complete elimination of the right to lease one’s property on a short-term basis during that period.

Other restrictions are just as bad — including limits on occupancy that bear no relationship to a home’s square footage, the amount of land it sits on, whether it is rural or urban, or whether it operates on septic or county sewage systems. Instead, the sole factor is the number of “bedrooms.” In other words, a three-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot home sitting on 10 acres, with its own septic system, could have a lower occupancy limit than a four-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot cottage.

Buck McKinney is a lawyer and musician with homes in Austin, Texas, and Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community