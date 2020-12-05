Historic and tourist cities have recently reduced the negative impact of the Airbnb-style short-term rental industry to neighborhoods, housing availability, housing cost and cultural integrity. The main ingredient has been a primary-resident requirement in residential neighborhoods. Unfortunately, our city’s long-awaited update to its ordinance does not include a primary-resident requirement.
To summarize, in areas zoned nonresidential, this proposal juggles administrative details but makes little change to the current regulation. It does not limit the number of short-term rentals per owner and does not place a cap on the total units allowed. Worse, in neighborhoods zoned residential, this proposal does not require primary residency. Instead the “one per natural person” language allows anyone in the world to purchase a home and run it as a short-term rental in Santa Fe, thereby supporting and encouraging second-home ownership for profit — a policy that continues to put Santa Feans in direct competition for housing with those who can afford multiple homes.
Additionally, the proposed ordinance grandfathers in all current short-term rental units. If rules are followed, there will be no change in the current amount of rentals, and additional rentals will be allowed. Some cities provide a grace period that reduces total rental units over time.
Of note, residential short-term rentals require a permit. Nonresidential short-term rentals require a registration. Permits are not required for nonresidential. These two terms, permit and registration, do not seem interchangeable. The addition of registration is new to this ordinance proposal, making it awkward to read and confusing. It seems like both residential and nonresidential rentals should require a permit.
The ordinance also should address residency requirements. With minimal research, one finds that a primary resident requirement has become standard in cities that understand the long-term effects of short-term rentals on residents. Nashville, Tenn., has a primary-resident requirement in residential neighborhoods, and Councilor Angie Henderson said it well: “Everyone who made an investment in a home never did that thinking they might have a 24/7 mini-hotel next to them.”
Short-term rentals are controversial. They are tied to all sorts of issues that include driving out key residents such as teachers, law enforcement, service employees and our youth, who just can’t afford to live in Santa Fe.
A primary-resident requirement comes in many shapes and sizes, from no restrictions to whether you must be on the premises during a rental to limiting days per year without being on-site. The list is long, but the cities of Boulder, Colo.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Denver; Charleston, S.C.; Santa Monica, Calif.; Miami Beach, Fla.; Miami; Richmond, Va.; Boston; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, New Orleans, Sunnyvale, Calif.; and Williamsburg, Va., all have passed a primary-residency requirement in residential neighborhoods. Ours does not go far enough.
To learn more, watch the City Council meeting Wednesday when the short-term rental ordinance will be heard — it will be broadcast on Zoom, and you can find the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/cityofsantafe). This ordinance should not be approved as written.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.