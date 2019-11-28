The day after Thanksgiving is known as the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday.
Yet here we are, still stuffed from our turkey, dressing, red chile with mashed potatoes and, of course, pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Or whatever sort of feast your family enjoys. As overfed as we are, millions of Americans still manage to get out and about to find deals in their search of their perfect Christmas.
One alternative to shopping on Black Friday is to wait — until Small Business Saturday, happening this weekend. It’s a time to patronize local shops, whether in person or online. This weekend, shoppers are encouraged to rediscover their local businesses, shopping local.
The #ShopSmall movement has a big impact, with store owners reporting a record $17.8 billion in sales in 2018. These dollars were spent in person at local shops, restaurants and online with in-town businesses around the country. That’s right, when shopping, don’t forget that many local retailers sell both on the street and on the web.
As a way to prepare for a day of busy shopping and eating out on Saturday, giant retailer REI Co-op once again is promoting outdoor activity — the store is closing again this Black Friday as it has since 2015, encouraging people to get outdoors and tweet about it. The hashtag is #OptOutside, and it’s about more than simply seeking outdoor adventure this year. The idea is to choose change that improves our beautiful planet, starting on Friday and continuing all year long. Clean up the environment. Use fewer resources. And join with others to make a difference, which happens when we shop local.
In Santa Fe, we have many individuals, too, who are small businesses of one — they are the individual artists who create unique pieces for sale. Shoppers can stop at one of our many holiday markets, whether at churches, schools or hotels. Winter Indian Market at La Fonda on the Plaza takes place Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, featuring 150 Native artists. If you’re buying earlier for shipping, Native artists sell every day at the Palace of the Governors; again, buying from an artist, you’re supporting a local business.
Small businesses in New Mexico — and across the nation — create two out of three new net jobs in the United States. The 154,804 small businesses in our state help keep gross receipts taxes robust, donate to area nonprofits and youth groups and spend advertising dollars in local media, including the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Our town would be a lesser place without the men and women who follow their dreams to open bakeries, galleries, restaurants, shops and other businesses. On Saturday — and really, every day — shop local and support our neighbors.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I've avoided being malled on Black Friday since graduate school. Today we did a bit of holiday shopping, stopping at the Museum store on Museum Hill and Kitchenality, where spending money goes to good works. The big boxes can take a hike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.