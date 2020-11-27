Chile, salsa, pecans, pistachios, beef, lamb, cheese, pork, hemp products, beer, wine, distilled spirits, lavender, herbs and New Mexico-flavored coffees. The list is extensive. The opportunities abound. This is New Mexico agriculture.
The giving season is an opportunity for everyone to share part of what makes New Mexico special.
Buying local and supporting homegrown, community-based businesses is more important than ever. There are small businesses in every New Mexico community that depend on sales of locally grown products to help their business support their local communities. According to a 2014 New Mexico State University publication, if New Mexico consumers increased their purchases of food from local farmers and ranchers by 15 percent, the total income associated with these added purchases would contribute $725 million per year in outputs and wealth for New Mexico communities.
Not only would farmers and ranchers benefit, but so would our growing value-added sector, creating more jobs in local communities statewide and helping diversify our economy. Everyone would benefit from locally grown and locally made products by enjoying all that makes New Mexico a famous food destination.
To help support our dynamic agriculture sector, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture launched the “Elevate New Mexico Agriculture $5 at a Time” challenge last year to encourage New Mexico families to look for locally grown products when they shop. We have some exciting things planned for the $5 Challenge in the near future, including a new website, which will highlight members of our New Mexico–Taste the Tradition logo program. Keep an eye out for recipe videos with our chef ambassadors, television ads, as well as giveaways, promotions and educational goodies at 150 $5 Challenge partner retailers across the state.
Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or ingredients for meals at home, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to take the challenge and support businesses who offer products grown or made in New Mexico.
Explore New Mexico–Taste the Tradition businesses on Facebook and Twitter (@tastenewmexico), Instagram (@tastethetradition) and Pinterest (@tastetradition). Watch videos of dishes made with delicious New Mexico products on Taste the Tradition’s YouTube channel. If you’re looking for products directly from producers, visit our Ag Products to Consumers page on the NMDA website at www.nmda.nmsu.edu.
Take the challenge, New Mexico. Support local and taste the tradition. Your friends and family will thank you for it.
Jeff M. Witte is the secretary of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.
