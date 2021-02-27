As the former board chairman of the Interfaith Community Shelter who interviewed and hired Joe Jordan-Berenis as executive director on behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate Joe on his imminent retirement and thank him for his service to the city of Santa Fe. I would also like to thank Joe’s wife, Karen, for sharing Joe with us during these past seven years.
Joe came to be employed by the shelter in a way that might be variously described as purely Santa Fean, Zen, serendipity, kismet or coincidence. A former fellow board member, Bill Gregoricus, was walking his dog when he bumped into Joe, who was also out walking his dog. The two of them fell into conversation.
Bill suggested I meet Joe, and we subsequently did so over my kitchen table, where Joe told me about his background. He was, he said, a hippy who had made a pilgrimage to Woodstock and stayed, where he devoted nearly 30 years to working with homeless and at-risk youth and young adults.
Many had been kicked out of their own homes and had followed their dreams to upstate New York, only to find that the magic of Woodstock was transitory and where they were confronted with the realities of life far different from “an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music.” In addition, Joe consulted for, among others, the Office of the Prime Minister’s Social Exclusion Unit in London during this period.
When we met, he was working as a substitute middle school teacher in Santa Fe Public Schools — Joe has a degree in engineering — but his heart had always remained with individuals who have been marginalized, discarded or overlooked. It was immediately clear Joe was at peace with himself. He has remained true to that first impression throughout the time he has served the shelter, conveying that sense of tranquility to those he encounters.
Whether listening to the legitimate concerns of neighbors, welcoming guests and volunteers, or presenting to the board or to the City Council, Joe is always calm but firm. His mantra remains to treat everyone with respect and to meet them where they are. He is compassionate, fair and even-handed.
Speaking from personal experience, Joe, guests and volunteers will miss you sorely. I am tempted to ask, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” But you have served the city of Santa Fe and our homeless brothers and sisters so well that you have earned your retirement. We owe you a debt of gratitude for your service and wish you nothing but the best as you embark on the next stage of your journey.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.