It has been a tough couple of months for Santa Fe’s animal welfare community. Concerns about formalized processes at Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society reflect deep care and abiding empathy for animals. These concerns also reflect our failure to effectively communicate and get feedback about updates that bring the Santa Fe animal shelter in line with national best practices in animal welfare. We could, and should, have been more collaborative in our approach. For that, we owe the community an apology.
We’re listening. Now, the public can bring trapped cats Tuesday through Thursday before 10 a.m. to our satellite clinic for Trap-Nueter-Vaccinate-Return services, which are free to the public.
We share a common cause with all animal lovers and hope to move past the negativity created by our failure to communicate and seek input. Our goal is constructive community communication about some of our processes and how they can best meet Santa Fe’s unique needs. Please know that our new processes are the national standard. They have improved the overall well-being of animals in thousands of communities that have implemented them since 2010.
For example, the shelter has used an appointment-based system for animal intake for several years. We are not a “closed shelter.” We are a shelter that takes in every animal brought to us from city or county animal services regardless of their condition, age or breed. We are also there for pet guardians considering surrender. When a pet guardian is in crisis, we now engage — would you keep your pet if you could?
The purpose of this surrender process is to assess the needs of the animal and their humans to better understand what is driving the need to surrender a beloved pet. Are there high vet bills or a temporary hurdle to buying food? Is there a way we can honor the animal-human bond and help people keep their pet in their home? We provide assistance, including paying for veterinary services and providing pet food if people need help.
The Santa Fe animal shelter is still Northern New Mexico’s largest no-kill shelter that employs 110 community members. In 2022, 94% of shelter animals left our shelter alive. Through specialized housing at Roddey’s Rehabilitation Center, our skilled behavior team helps animals have the best quality of life and get to a live outcome as quickly as possible. In fact, we have seen a reduced length of stay for our most challenging animals. We also have a long history of providing spay and neuter services for other organizations, including Felines and Friends.
Going forward, we promise to look at our own metrics to assess how to make our shelter better. We will continue to learn by doing and through studying science and data. We might not always get it right. We might have to rethink strategies. Like every other organization, we pivot to achieve the best results.
We know the goal of everyone in the community is to achieve the best possible outcomes for Santa Fe’s animals. We welcome collaboration to find solutions that both follow the best practices and simultaneously serve the unique needs of our community.
We know our lack of communication created a lot of lemons. Please help us turn them into lemonade. Our furry friends deserve nothing less, and we are committed to moving forward in a positive way for them and for you. Will you join us? Reach out! Come visit and meet our committed team. We want to talk through issues that concern you, because without you, there is no place to serve the animals and people of Santa Fe.
Jack Hagerman is CEO of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.