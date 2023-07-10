It has been a tough couple of months for Santa Fe’s animal welfare community. Concerns about formalized processes at Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society reflect deep care and abiding empathy for animals. These concerns also reflect our failure to effectively communicate and get feedback about updates that bring the Santa Fe animal shelter in line with national best practices in animal welfare. We could, and should, have been more collaborative in our approach. For that, we owe the community an apology.

We’re listening. Now, the public can bring trapped cats Tuesday through Thursday before 10 a.m. to our satellite clinic for Trap-Nueter-Vaccinate-Return services, which are free to the public.

We share a common cause with all animal lovers and hope to move past the negativity created by our failure to communicate and seek input. Our goal is constructive community communication about some of our processes and how they can best meet Santa Fe’s unique needs. Please know that our new processes are the national standard. They have improved the overall well-being of animals in thousands of communities that have implemented them since 2010.

Jack Hagerman is CEO of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.

