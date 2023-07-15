Summertime brings longer days, no school and more freedom for children. Sadly, it can also create opportunity for sexual predators to gain access to children. Throughout the summer months, children are at greater risk, as their daily routines have changed and they may have more exposure to those who could harm them. While parents and caregivers should always be on the lookout for signs of sexual assault, it’s even more important to keep a close eye during the summer.

According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, 1 in 5 girls will experience child sexual abuse, along with 1 in 20 boys. Most sexual violence committed upon children and young people is committed by someone they know well.

As many children and young adults are not comfortable speaking about sexual assault, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network has provided several warning signs of which parents should be aware, including:

Maria Jose Rodriguez Cadiz is the executive director for Solace Sexual Assault Services.

