Summertime brings longer days, no school and more freedom for children. Sadly, it can also create opportunity for sexual predators to gain access to children. Throughout the summer months, children are at greater risk, as their daily routines have changed and they may have more exposure to those who could harm them. While parents and caregivers should always be on the lookout for signs of sexual assault, it’s even more important to keep a close eye during the summer.
According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, 1 in 5 girls will experience child sexual abuse, along with 1 in 20 boys. Most sexual violence committed upon children and young people is committed by someone they know well.
As many children and young adults are not comfortable speaking about sexual assault, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network has provided several warning signs of which parents should be aware, including:
Sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Signs of trauma to the genital area, such as unexplained bleeding, bruising, or blood on the sheets, underwear or other clothing.
Excessive talk about or knowledge of sexual topics.
Keeping secrets or not talking as much as usual.
Not wanting to be left alone with certain people or being afraid to be away from primary caregivers, especially if this is a new behavior.
Regressive behaviors or resuming behaviors they had grown out of, such as thumbsucking or bedwetting.
Overly compliant behavior.
Sexual behavior that is inappropriate for the child’s age.
Spending an unusual amount of time alone.
Trying to avoid removing clothing to change or bathe.
Change in eating habits.
Change in mood or personality, such as increased aggression.
Decrease in confidence or self-image.
Excessive worry or fearfulness.
Increase in unexplained health problems such as stomach aches and headaches.
Loss or decrease in interest in school, activities and friends.
Nightmares or fear of being alone at night.
Self-harming behaviors.
For those who do speak up about an assault, parents may feel ill-equipped to deal with such an emotionally charged disclosure. For parents, we encourage you to avoid investigating, making any promises, laying blame, talking about one’s own feelings rather than the feelings of the child, and speaking badly about the person causing harm.
Instead, parents are encouraged to thank them for telling and let children know it is not their fault. Children struggling need to know they are believed, and they do not deserve to be hurt. Parents are also encouraged to report the assault to authorities and reach out for professional services for the child and themselves.
For parents who might be seeing these signs and are concerned, our hearts go out to you. At Solace, we know how devastating these instances can be, and our doors are open to help you and your family find healing, hope, and learn to thrive once again.
Maria Jose Rodriguez Cadiz is the executive director for Solace Sexual Assault Services.