Our New Mexico children are in peril today. Ventilators breathe for children who endure serious respiratory challenges. Without them, conditions become life-threatening very quickly, as we learned during the early phases of COVID-19 when ICUs filled up, ventilators were in short supply, and we are now once again on the brink of crisis standards of care.

While the media bombards us with clutter, the important messages fail to break through — messages that the public need to know — and our state’s health care system faces huge challenges. The lack of ventilators is only the tip of the iceberg.

This op-ed is calling an alarm because all New Mexicans are at risk from unprecedented physical and mental health challenges. As important, we in New Mexico know how to fix our past and current challenges to save many lives.

Matt Probst is a health care expert fighting for a healthy and well-resourced New Mexico. He serves on the New Mexico Primary Care Council, New Mexico Healthcare Workforce Committee and has been nominated to the National Advisory Committee on Rural Health and Human Service.

