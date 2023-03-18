Fifty years ago, the Soldiers’ Monument was as contentious an issue as it is today. Two main differences: The mayor didn’t unilaterally order removal of any statues or monuments, and a mob didn’t destroy the obelisk.

In September 1973, the Santa Fe City Council voted to have the monument removed under pressure from then-Gov. Bruce King. But shortly after, realizing that removal of the monument would put federal funding for a long-planned renovation of the Plaza and surrounding streets in jeopardy, the city reviewed the issues. Leaders concluded that while the city owned the Plaza, the state of New Mexico owned the monument.

In the Sept. 25, 1973, edition of The Santa Fe New Mexican, then-Mayor Joseph Valdes was quoted: “It became clear the Monument ‘is owned by the state.’ “ That same article pinpointed the reaction of City Manager Phillip Baca: “Since the monument is state property, Baca said, ‘We don’t plan to tinker with the monument.’ “ The City Council voted to rescind its removal order.

Berle Brechner lives in Santa Fe.