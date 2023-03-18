Fifty years ago, the Soldiers’ Monument was as contentious an issue as it is today. Two main differences: The mayor didn’t unilaterally order removal of any statues or monuments, and a mob didn’t destroy the obelisk.
In September 1973, the Santa Fe City Council voted to have the monument removed under pressure from then-Gov. Bruce King. But shortly after, realizing that removal of the monument would put federal funding for a long-planned renovation of the Plaza and surrounding streets in jeopardy, the city reviewed the issues. Leaders concluded that while the city owned the Plaza, the state of New Mexico owned the monument.
In the Sept. 25, 1973, edition of The Santa Fe New Mexican, then-Mayor Joseph Valdes was quoted: “It became clear the Monument ‘is owned by the state.’ “ That same article pinpointed the reaction of City Manager Phillip Baca: “Since the monument is state property, Baca said, ‘We don’t plan to tinker with the monument.’ “ The City Council voted to rescind its removal order.
Several other sources over the past half-century (including a 2005 Cultural Landscape Report on the Plaza, completed for the city with over 400 pages including its appendices) say the monument is state-owned, while the land of the Plaza is city-owned. Yet our current city attorney is telling city leaders a different story and bases her interpretation on a 1901 patent, signed by President William McKinley (“The best information that I’ve been able to find,” she said of this 1901 document at a recent meeting of the governing body).
That patent, she’s concluded, transfers the Plaza and certain surrounding areas to the city, including all items on it. The city attorney doesn’t address these more recent statements of state ownership of the monument. However, in 1973, it was the state’s Cultural Properties Review Committee, an arm of the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division, that created an interpretive brass plaque concerning the words etched into the four sides of the monument’s base, which was displayed adjacent to the south side of the monument for at least four decades: “Monument texts reflect the character of the times in which they are written and the temper of those who wrote them. This monument was dedicated in 1868 near the close of a period of intense strife which pitted northerner against southerner, Indian against white, Indian against Indian. Thus, we see on this monument, as in other records, the use of such terms as ‘savage’ and ‘rebel’. Attitudes change and prejudices hopefully dissolve.”
Given, now, that the governing body is backing away from a recent plan to restore/modify the monument, but still seems intent on establishing an Office of Equity and Inclusion that may yet involve itself in the future of the monument, our city officials would be wise to remember the lessons of 1973.
Is it too much to ask for a definitive determination as to who owns, and has authority over, the monument before any further city efforts — study, consultant hiring or planning — are done with regard to it? Indeed, assuming the state does own the Soldiers’ Monument, the future of the Plaza center is a state issue, not the city’s.